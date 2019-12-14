Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan's Bashir awaits his fate in corruption trial

  • PTI
  • |
  • Khartoum
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 08:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 08:14 IST
Sudan's Bashir awaits his fate in corruption trial
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A verdict in the corruption trial of Sudan's ex-president Omar al-Bashir is expected on Saturday, eight months after the military deposed the strongman during unprecedented mass protests against his three-decade rule. Bashir is charged with illegally acquiring and using foreign funds.

If found guilty, he could be sent to prison for up to 10 years. The Khartoum court is expected to hand down its verdict at 10:00 am (0800 GMT).

Bashir was toppled by the army on April 11 after months of mass demonstrations triggered by an acute economic crisis. He has attended several hearings since the trial began in August, appearing in a metal cage wearing the traditional Sudanese white jalabiya and turban.

At the start of the trial, judge Sadeq Abdelrahman said authorities had seized 6.9 million euros as well as USD 351,770 and 5.7 million Sudanese pounds (USD 128,000) from Bashir's home. While the former president admitted to having received a total of USD 90 million from Saudi leaders, the trial centers on the USD 25 million received from Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Bashir said the money seized from his home came out of the USD 25 million. The funds, he said, formed part of Sudan's strategic relations with Saudi Arabia and were "not used for private interests but as donations".

Bashir's lawyer Mohamed al-Hassan told reporters that the ex-president's defense does not see the trial as a legal case, but as "a political" one. The trial does not relate to charges Bashir faces at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Bashir has been wanted by the ICC for years for his role in the Darfur war that broke out in 2003 when ethnic minority rebels took up arms against his Arab-dominated government which they accused of marginalizing the region. Rights groups say Khartoum applied targeted suspected pro-rebel ethnic groups with a scorched earth policy, raping, killing, looting and burning villages.

The Darfur conflict left around 300,000 people dead and 2.5 million displaced, according to the UN. After Bashir was toppled, ICC prosecutors requested he stand trial for the killings in Darfur.

Army generals who initially seized power after the president's fall refused to hand over the 75-year-old. But Sudan's umbrella protest movement, which now has significant representation on a sovereign council that in August became the country's highest executive authority -- recently said it has no objection to his extradition.

Separately, on November 12, Sudanese authorities filed charges against Bashir and some of his aides for "plotting" the 1989 coup that brought him to power. In May, Sudan's attorney general said Bashir had been charged with the deaths of those killed during the anti-regime demonstrations that led to his ouster, without specifying when he would face trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand eruption death toll rises to 18 as body search continues

Wellington, Dec 15 AFP The death toll from New Zealands White Island volcano eruption rose to 18 on Sunday, including two people whose bodies have not been recovered, police said. A land search early Sunday failed to find any sign of the mi...

Rajasthan: 5 army personnel injured in road accident

Five army personnel on Sunday were injured in a road accident after an army vehicle they were travelling on, collided with a car near Sonu village in Jaipur. All the injured have been admitted to the State Jawahar Hospital.Kotwali police re...

Missing woman's body found in Varanasi

A 24-year-old woman, who was missing since December 11, was found dead along the river in Varanasi. Police on Saturday said the missing body was found in a river which falls under Chaubepur Police station limits.Rape has not been ascertaine...

Kerala working towards developing Design Policy to promote sustainable infrastructure

Kerala is working towards developing a Design Policy for promoting sustainable infrastructure that employs innovative designs for habitats and smart cities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He said the government will launch a Kera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019