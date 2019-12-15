REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT

Small groups of anti-government protesters gathered in shopping malls across Hong Kong on Sunday amid sporadic scuffles with riot police, with Chief Executive Carrie Lam away on a visit to Beijing.

US-BRITAIN-EU-GOVE UK government's priority is to leave EU on January 31, secure trade deal: Gove

(Reuters) - The top priority of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is to leave the European Union on Jan. 31 and secure a new trade deal with the EU by the end of next year, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Sunday. U.S.

US-CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES-PG-E California governor rejects PG&E bankruptcy reorganization plan

(Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday rejected a bankruptcy reorganization plan submitted by PG&E Corp (PCG.N), the state’s largest investor-owned utility, saying its proposal fails to meet the requirements of a recently enacted wildfire law. US-USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

Trump impeachment looms as U.S. House committee approves charges WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday took Republican President Donald Trump to the brink of impeachment by approving two charges against him over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

BUSINESS US-USA-TRADE-CHINA

China suspends planned tariffs scheduled for dec. 15 on some u.s. goods SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has suspended additional tariffs on some U.S. goods that were meant to be implemented on Dec. 15, the State Council’s customs tariff commission said on Sunday, after the world’s two largest economies agreed a “phase one” trade deal on Friday.

US-GLOBAL-HEDGEFUNDS-SUSTAINABLE-ANALYSI Villains or visionaries? Hedge funds short companies they say 'greenwash'

LONDON (Reuters) - Tens of trillions of global investment dollars are pouring into companies touting robust environmental, social and governance credentials. Now short-sellers spy an opportunity. ENTERTAINMENT

US-PEOPLE-COLIN-FIRTH 'Bridget Jones' actor Colin Firth and wife split after 22 years

(Reuters) - British actor Colin Firth and his Italian wife on Friday announced they had split up after 22 years of marriage. SPORTS

US-GOLF-PRESIDENTS Woods leads from front as U.S. wins Presidents Cup

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - United States captain Tiger Woods led from the front as the Americans dominated the Sunday singles to overhaul the Internationals at Royal Melbourne 16-14 and claim an eighth successive Presidents Cup. US-BASKETBALL-NCAA-USC-CORRUPTION-ALLEGA

USC receives NCAA notice of allegations The Southern California men’s basketball program received a formal notice of allegations from the NCAA tied to the federal investigation into corruption in the sport.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

INDIA-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV) ***VISIT POSTPONED***- Japanese PM Shinzo Abe visits India to boost trade, ties

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe visit to India for summit talks with PM Modi postponed, Indian foreign ministry says, after unrest in northeastern state. 16 Dec

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CHINA-CARRIE LAM (TV) Hong Kong leader Lam holds news conference after meeting Chinese leaders in Beijing

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing. 16 Dec

NORTHKOREA-USA/SOUTHKOREA (PIX) (TV) U.S., South Korea nuclear envoys to meet ahead of North Korea deadline

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will hold talks with South Korean nuclear negotiator Lee Do-Hoon ahead of a year-end deadline set by Pyongyang. 16 Dec

NIRELAND-POLITICS/ New talks on restoring devolved Northern Ireland government begin

A fresh drive begins to restore Northern Ireland's devolved government which has remained suspended for almost three years following a number of aborted negotiations between its pro-British and pro-Irish parties. Britain's Northern Ireland Minister Julian Smith has warned that he will likely call fresh elections if a power-sharing administration is not in place by January 13. 16 Dec

SPORTS SURFING-WSL/

Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations.

16 Dec BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

WORLD-WORK/SOFTSKILLS How can Generation Z compete with robots? Focus on the human touch

While science and engineering degrees are on the rise, “soft” skills - like intellectual insight, flexibility, intuition and creativity - will be essential assets as machines replace more and more technical skills. Here are the soft skills Gen Z needs to succeed. 6 Dec

COLOMBIA-OIL/ Geopark-Hocol will have chance to beat counter-offer for Colombia oil block

Geopark-Hocol will have the chance to beat a counter-offer from Parex for the remaining oil block in Colombia's current oil auction. 16 Dec

EU-CROPS/ (PIX) EU crop monitor gives monthly update

Focus on comments on sowing conditions for winter crops after severe rain delays in Britain and France. 16 Dec

PORTUGAL-BUDGET/ (PIX) Portugal's government presents first annual budget since election

Portugal's government presents its first annual budget since the October 6 election, after weeks of talks with opposition parties focused on public servant salaries, electricity prices, public investment and funding for the national health service. 16 Dec

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-SENATE/CRIMINAL-JUSTICE

Bill to ban federal government from asking applicants about criminal records poised to become law A bill that would ban federal government agencies and contractors from asking job applicants at the start of the hiring process about their criminal history is expected to come one step closer to becoming law on Monday, as the U.S. Senate is poised to vote to end debate on the measure and clear the way towards final passage.

16 Dec ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-STAR WARS/ (PIX) (TV) World premiere for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Hollywood

Walt Disney Co holds the world premiere for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the ninth and final installment in the story that began more than 40 years ago in a galaxy far, far away 16 Dec

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS INDIANOCEAN-TSUNAMI/THAILAND-VICTIMS (TV)

15 years on, Thai tsunami victims still waiting to be identified Their personal items stashed away in a three meter by 12 meter cargo container, and their bodies resting in metal coffins marked with coded numbers at a local cemetery in southern Thailand, at least 360 victims of one the most devastating humanitarian disasters remain unidentified.

16 Dec

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)