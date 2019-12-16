Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qantas to put more experienced crew on board world's longest flights -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 10:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 10:29 IST
Qantas to put more experienced crew on board world's longest flights -sources
Image Credit: Flickr

Qantas Airways Ltd plans to have more experienced pilots onboard the world's longest non-stop flights than on its current long-haul flights for the first 18 months as it evaluates fatigue, said sources with knowledge of the matter. The airline said last week it could buy up to 12 Airbus SE A350 planes for the commercial flights of up to 21 hours that include the Sydney-London route, but the deal depends on pilots voting to approve a pay agreement in March.

"To be clear, we have not yet placed an order for this aircraft because we still have a gap to close in the business case," Qantas Chief Pilot Dick Tobiano said in an internal memo to pilots seen by Reuters. Qantas said Australia's aviation regulator had provisionally advised it saw no regulatory obstacles to the flights, which could extend pilot duty times to as long as 23 hours to account for potential delays. The Civil Aviation Safety Authority did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The airline has conducted crew fatigue studies on London-Sydney and New York-Sydney test flights. On its current long-haul flights, Qantas has a crew of one captain, one first officer, and two-second officers, the latter of which can only fly at cruising altitudes and cannot perform takeoffs or landings.

Rival Singapore Airlines Ltd uses two captains and two first officers on its near-19 hour's flights from Singapore to New York. Qantas has offered to crew non-stop flights to London and New York with one captain, two first officers, and one-second officer for the first 18 months so it can evaluate fatigue-related issues, according to its pilot union newsletter, two pilots and a company source familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak with media. Qantas declined to comment.

Qantas has proposed the pilots on its A330 fleet, which fly mostly cross-country and Asian flights, also fly the ultra-long-haul missions on the A350, since they can be licensed on both models. Adam Susz, a 737 captain and union negotiator for the Australian and International Pilots Association, said Qantas had tabled a draft proposal that had been deemed unacceptable by the union committee, in part because it introduced a lower pay scale for new second officers. But he said talks would resume in the new year.

"I am pretty confident that we will get the agreement in the end," Susz told Reuters on Monday. "I don't think the issues are insurmountable but there are a couple of elements to the Qantas proposal that we find extremely unpalatable and we will avoid those the best we can."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Thai-Indian making waves at Southeast Asia online car marketplace Carro

By Lee Kah Whye I went from zero to 100 almost overnight, is what Manit Ghogar was quoted as saying in an article published by Northeastern University from where he graduated from in 2017. Manit heads Carros Thailand business.Using technolo...

ANALYSIS-Villains or visionaries? Hedge funds short companies they say 'greenwash'

Tens of trillions of global investment dollars are pouring into companies touting robust environmental, social and governance credentials. Now short-sellers spy an opportunity. Such hedge funds, often cast as villains of the piece because t...

Kenya Airways names new acting CEO effective January 1 -statement

Kenya Airways has named Allan Kilavuka as its new acting Chief Executive Officer effective January 1st following the resignation of its current head in May, the airline said on Monday.Kilavuka is the CEO of Kenya Airways subsidiary Jambojet...

From 'ignored' to adored: Abid turns hero in Pakistan's homecoming Test

Rawalpindi, Dec 16 AFP Abid Ali was once shunned by Pakistan selectors who thought he was overweight, but his persistence and patience paid off as he set a world first in the homecoming Test against Sri Lanka. Ten years after a militant att...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019