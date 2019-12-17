Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 die in wintry crashes in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bonn
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 00:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 00:05 IST
8 die in wintry crashes in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least eight people have died in weather-related crashes in Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska amid a storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow in places, forced schools to close their doors and snarled traffic, authorities said. The wintry weather was part of a storm system that hit parts of the Midwest and was expected to extend into the Northeast through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

In Missouri, the storm dumped 3 to 9 inches (7.6 to 22.9 centimeters) of snow across a large swath of the state. Much of Missouri was under either a winter weather advisory or winter storm warning Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said three people were killed Sunday night when a driver lost control and overturned on U.S. 67 in St. Francois County in the eastern part of the state. A motorist who was stranded after a previous crash and two good Samaritans who were trying to help were struck.

And in mid-Missouri's Callaway County, an 18-year-old was killed when his vehicle went off the side of Missouri 94 and overturned. The patrol also said in a tweet Sunday night that it had responded to 525 calls from stranded motorists and to nearly 560 other traffic crashes. The University of Missouri was starting classes late Monday because of the storm.

In Nebraska, a crash Sunday on Interstate 80 northeast of Lincoln left three passengers ages 10, 15 and 19 dead. The crash happened when the driver of an eastbound sport utility vehicle lost control amid slick conditions, struck another eastbound vehicle before veering into the median, rolling and entering the westbound lanes. The SUV was then hit by a car and a pickup truck, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. In Kansas, the storm brought up to 11 inches (27.9 centimeters) of snow. The Kansas Department of Transportation said multiple roads are partially or completely snow-covered. A 21-year-old man died Sunday when a pickup truck in which he was riding overturned on an icy Wichita road.

At St Louis Lambert International Airport, about 20 departing flights and 20 arriving flights were canceled as of 6 a.m. Monday due to the winter storm. Lambert said in a tweet that crews worked through the night and the landing strips were in good condition. The storm also closed the University of Missouri and Emporia State University in Kansas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Curfew lifted in Guwahati, relaxed in Dibrugarh

The curfew imposed in Guwahati on December 11 in the wake of protests against the citizenship law was lifted on Tuesday, officials said. Shops and business establishments were open in the city, and buses, cars and two-wheelers were plying....

Raygun collaborates with tech giants to encourage businesses

Award-winning New Zealand application monitoring company, Raygun, has taken to the US, collaborating with tech giants to encourage businesses to rethink their online experiences, saying its critical for business growth.With eCommerce sales ...

Beal leads Wizards past Pistons to end skid

Bradley Beal poured in 35 points and dished out 10 assists and the Washington Wizards snapped a four-game losing streak by pulling away from the host Detroit Pistons 133-119 on Monday. Isaiah Thomas, who missed the previous five games with ...

FACTBOX-Boeing's changing schedule for 737 MAX fix, return to service

Boeing Co on said Monday it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, the firms biggest assembly-line halt in more than 20 years, as repercussions of two fatal crashes of the now-grounded aircraft drag into 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019