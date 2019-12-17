US sanctions two officials of South Sudan govt for 'involvement in actions undermining peace' in country

The US on Monday (local time) sanctioned two officials of the government of South Sudan for "their involvement in actions undermining peace" in the country. "Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned two Government of South Sudan officials, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Martin Elia Lomuro and Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs Kuol Manyang Juuk, for their involvement in actions undermining peace in South Sudan," US State Department said in a statement.

"OFAC designated Martin Elia Lomuro and Kuol Manyang Juuk under Executive Order 13664 "Blocking Property of Certain Persons with Respect to South Sudan," which targets those responsible for or complicit in, or who have engaged in, actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of South Sudan, among other activities," it added. Stressing that today's announcement demonstrates continued U.S. commitment to promote accountability of those whose actions threaten the implementation of the South Sudanese peace process, US said it stands ready to impose other measures against any who seek to expand the conflict and derail peace efforts in South Sudan.

The US said efforts to undermine peace rob South Sudan of the security, stability, and confidence in government needed to negotiate and implement a lasting peace and asserted that the South Sudanese deserve leaders who are committed to laying the groundwork for a successful, peaceful political transition. Urging the government of South Sudan and opposition leaders to distance themselves from peace process spoilers and to make the compromises necessary to form an inclusive unity government by the extended deadline, it said, "Sanctions are not permanent measures and may be lifted if sanctioned individuals demonstrate measurable support of the peace process in South Sudan." (ANI)

