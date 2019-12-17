China's second aircraft carrier enters service: CCTV
China's second aircraft carrier entered service on Tuesday as it was handed over to the navy at a ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping, state media said Tuesday.
The ship, which has been named Shandong, is the country's first domestically-built aircraft carrier, adding major firepower to China's navy amid rival territorial claims in the South China Sea and tensions with Taiwan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
