China's second aircraft carrier enters service: CCTV

China's second aircraft carrier entered service on Tuesday as it was handed over to the navy at a ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping, state media said Tuesday.

The ship, which has been named Shandong, is the country's first domestically-built aircraft carrier, adding major firepower to China's navy amid rival territorial claims in the South China Sea and tensions with Taiwan.

