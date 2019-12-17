Left Menu
Kuwait forms new cabinet after corruption allegations

  PTI
  • |
  • Kuwaitcity
  • |
  Updated: 17-12-2019 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 17:44 IST
Kuwait City, Dec 17 (AFP) Kuwait's new prime minister unveiled his cabinet on Tuesday, changing key ministers after accusations of corruption and infighting forced the previous government to resign. The old cabinet stepped down a month ago after the defence minister alleged that nearly USD 800 million was stolen from a military aid fund.

Soon afterwards the emir appointed foreign minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khaled Al-Sabah as prime minister and tasked him with forming a new government. The new 15-member cabinet, the ninth in the past eight years in the oil-rich Gulf state, saw changes at the top of all the key ministries.

Sheikh Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, son of a former premier, was appointed foreign minister. Sheikh Ahmed Mansour Al-Sabah was appointed defence minister, replacing the emir's eldest son Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who brought the corruption charges to the public.

Anas al-Saleh, outgoing minister of state for cabinet affairs, was appointed interior minister, the first time a non-ruling family member takes the job. The new government includes three women, an increase from two in the previous cabinet, including Mariam al-Aqueel in the key finance ministry.

Khaled al-Roudhan and Khaled al-Fadhel retained the portfolios of commerce and oil, respectively. Kuwait is the only Gulf state with a fully elected parliament that enjoys wide legislative powers and can vote ministers out of office.

The country has been shaken by political disputes between lawmakers and the ruling family-led government for over a decade, with parliament and cabinets dissolved several times. A demonstration held outside parliament in early November over alleged rampant corruption was reminiscent of past crises that have marred political life in the country.

Kuwait is scheduled to elect a new parliament in November next year and the new cabinet will be required to resign in accordance with the constitution. (AFP) IND

