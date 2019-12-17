Left Menu
Development News Edition

China launches 2nd aircraft carrier, to be deployed in South China Sea

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:49 IST
China launches 2nd aircraft carrier, to be deployed in South China Sea
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

China on Tuesday launched its second aircraft carrier from a key base in the South China Sea, boosting its military ambition in the region where Beijing's claims of sovereignty are challenged by the US and other nations. The ship named after Shandong Province in east China was launched from Sanya, located in the South China Sea coast by President Xi Jinping, who is also the General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of the country's military.

The aircraft carrier is China's first domestically-built ship. China currently has one aircraft carrier Liaoning, a re-fit of the Soviet-era ship which was commissioned in 2012. It is largely used for training, especially to test the fighter jet J-15, which has been specifically developed to operate from the decks of the aircraft carriers.

Official media reports said Shandong with a displacement of around 40,000-60,000 tonnes is bigger than Liaoning and could house 36 fighter jets compared to 24 by Liaoning besides helicopters. Even while Shandong was undergoing sea trials, the media reports here said China is feverishly building a third carrier which is projected to be even bigger with a displacement of 80,000 tonnes.

A recent media report which displayed satellite photos said China has established a huge aircraft carrier factory in Shanghai to produce several huge ships. China plans to acquire about five to six aircraft carriers in the coming years, according to reports in the official media.

The fast-paced construction of aircraft carriers by China has strategic significance for India too. Though the Indian Navy has been operating aircraft carriers for decades, it currently has one aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya in operation. The second carrier, INS Vikrant is under construction at Kochi and expected to enter service in 2022.

As it built more aircraft carriers, China, which already has a base at Djibouti in the Indian Ocean is stepping up its presence in India's backyard. China has also acquired the Hambantota port in Sri Lanka as a debt swap for 99 years. In a major rejig of its military doctrine, China since 2013 stepped up the development of the Navy with a massive budget. It included building several aircraft carriers besides submarines, frigates and assault ships as part of its efforts to expand its global influence.

Shandong would be deployed in the South China Sea, the state-run Global Times reported. According to Chinese naval officials, Shandong's presence in the South China Sea could be a deterrent for repeated forays by US naval ships to assert freedom of navigation in the area. China's claims almost all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan have counterclaims.

Shandong's e commissioning marked China's entry into an age of double carriers, an achievement only a few countries in the world have accomplished and will enrich the Navy's tactical and strategic choices in time, space and sheer power, Global Times quoted Chinese experts as saying. The conventional-powered Shandong is equipped with more advanced electronic devices and control and command system, and built with an optimized superstructure and internal layout, after gaining actual-use experiences following Liaoning's commissioning, the analysts said.

During Tuesday's launching ceremony, Xi presented a PLA flag and the naming certificate to the captain and political commissar of the Shandong, respectively. He later boarded the ship during which he was presented a guard of honor.

The second aircraft carrier based in the south can effectively patrol the South China Sea, protect islands and reefs there and act as a strategic foothold at sea, Beijing-based military analyst Wei Dongxu told the Global Times. While the Liaoning could go from the East China Sea to the Pacific Ocean and train more pilots and officers, Shandong could sail from the South China Sea into the Pacific Ocean and even go to the Indian Ocean, Wei said.

One carrier could also stay near the mainland for alert missions, while the other could sail farther away into high seas for long-range missions, analysts said. Together with escorting guided-missile destroyers as well as submarines and supplemental ships, the aircraft carriers could provide formidable power that China did not have in the past, a Chinese expert told the daily.

As it builds several aircraft carriers at a feverish pace, China has stepped up a program to train pilots for the newly developed carrier fighter jet J-15 as well as to command warships. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy is training jet fighter pilots to sail and command warships, a move that aims to create more capable commanding officers for aircraft carriers, a recent media report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Fee hike: FTII students continue hunger strike for second day

The indefinite hunger strike launched by a group of students of the Film Television Institute of India FTII here against the fee hike entered the second day on Tuesday as the administration appealed to them to call off the agitation and at...

Situation under control, no violence in Assam today: DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta

Following days of protests in the state, the situation in Assam is returning to normalcy as Assams top cop Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Tuesday said that no violence was reported from the region throughout the day. No incidence of violence occu...

Will announce 'civil disobedience' if NRC is brought: Moradabad MP ST Hassan

Samajwadi Party SP Member of Parliament ST Hassan on Tuesday said that he will announce civil disobedience if the National Register for Citizens NRC is brought in the country. A law has been enacted in which the Constitution has shredded ap...

PSA board approves binding agreement to merge with Fiat Chrysler-source

The board of French carmaker PSA , which owns Peugeot, approved a binding memorandum of understanding to merge with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. A separate board of Fiat Chrysler FCA was underway to dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019