Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-South Sudan's Kiir and Machar say they will form government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:00 IST
UPDATE 2-South Sudan's Kiir and Machar say they will form government
Image Credit: Flickr

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and former rebel leader Riek Machar have agreed to form a transitional unity government even if they fail to resolve all their differences before a new deadline, the two leaders said on Tuesday. Kiir and Machar signed a peace deal last year under pressure from the United Nations, United States and countries in the region to end a five-year civil war and agreed to form a unity government by Nov. 12.

But the two leaders pushed the deadline back by 100 days, prompting Washington to recall its ambassador and raising fears the civil war that created the worst refugee crisis in Africa since the Rwandan genocide might resume. "We said that after 100 days we must form the government of national unity. If the arrangements are not complete, we shall form a transitional government of national unity to implement the outstanding issues," Kiir told reporters after three days of talks with Machar in the capital Juba.

"The ceasefire will continue to hold and no one from us is willing to go back to war," Kiir said at a joint news conference with the former rebel leader. Both sides blame each other for not meeting milestones stipulated by the peace deal, especially the integration of different fighting forces. They also disagree on the number of states the country created in 2011 should have.

"We have talked about the number of states and boundaries but we didn't reach a deal on the states," Machar said. The United States imposed sanctions on two senior South Sudanese officials on Monday for their role in perpetuating the conflict and said it was ready to impose other measures on anyone seeking to derail the peace process.

"Everyone knows what needs to be done. A comprehensive package includes arrangements for a solution to the state's issue. No loose ends for people to hide behind. And we will measure our reactions accordingly," the EU's special representative for the Horn of Africa Alexander Rondos said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

4 watchmen held for Rs 52 lakh robbery in Mumbai home

Six people, including four employed as watchman in a housing complex, were arrested by Powai police in the metropolis for a Rs 52 lakh robbery, said an official on Tuesday. In November, the Andheri East house of one Vikas Shankar Kuskar wa...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo passes away

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo passed away at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday. The actor who was also an ENT ear, nose, throat surgeon passed away at the age of 92.Lagoo had worked in Hindi and Marathi Cinema, he was also a director and ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats aim for net-zero emissions on public land by 2040

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a bill that aims to zero out emissions from drilling, mining and other activities on federal land and waters by 2040, and puts the brakes on oil and gas leasing for at least...

Ryan: Falcons trying to save Quinn's job

Quarterback Matt Ryan said the Atlanta Falcons are doing everything we can to save head coach Dan Quinns job. He has the respect of the locker room and the guys play hard for Dan, Ryan said during an interview Tuesday on NFL NOW. Theres no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019