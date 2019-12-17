Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan grants special rights to Qatari Emir, 9 others to hunt endangered birds

Pakistan has issued special permits to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa al Thani and nine other members of the royal family to hunt endangered birds Houbara Bustard during the 2019-20 hunting season, the media reported after quoting sources.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 22:51 IST
Pakistan grants special rights to Qatari Emir, 9 others to hunt endangered birds
Representative image!. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has issued special permits to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa al Thani and nine other members of the royal family to hunt endangered birds Houbara Bustard during the 2019-20 hunting season, the media reported after quoting sources. The allotted hunting areas are spread over Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab provinces of the country. The permit, which is person-specific, allows huntsmen to kill 100 Houbara Bustards in a 10-day safari during the three-month hunting season between November 1, 2019, and Jan 31, 2020, Dawn reported.

The permit holders include the Qatari Emir, his uncle, brother and seven other royal dignitaries of the Gulf nation. The decision has been met with severe criticism in the country.

Originally the inhabitant of the colder central Asian region, the Houbara Bustard, in order to avoid harsh weather conditions in its habitat, migrates southwards to spend the winter in a relatively warm environment here every year. Keeping in view its dwindling population, the migratory bird is not only protected under various international nature conservation treaties but its hunting is also banned under local wildlife protection laws. Pakistanis themselves are not allowed to hunt this bird.

It is evident that Pakistan has used the hunting permit as a foreign policy card to influence dignitaries from oil-rich Gulf nations. Sources divulged that earlier when the ruling Tehreek-i-Insaf party was in the opposition, it used to criticise the federal government over this issue and condemned the hunting of the endangered birds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the party was a part of the provincial government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Czechs keep up protests against PM Babis after EU report

Thousands of Czechs protested against Prime Minister Andrej Babis for a second week in a row on Tuesday after prosecutors reopened a case into alleged subsidy fraud and Brussels declared a conflict of interest between his businesses and pol...

3 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South

Alexandria US, Dec 17 AP A daylong swarm of tornadoes that left a trail of destruction across the Southeast killed three people, injured a dozen more and left victims to bundle up against the cold as they picked up pieces of their homes Tue...

UPDATE 4-PSA board signs off on Fiat Chrysler merger -source

The board of French carmaker PSA, the owner of Peugeot, approved a binding agreement for a 50 billion merger with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. A separate Fiat Chrysler FCA board meeting was underway to ...

UPDATE 2-UK shares fall on hard Brexit fears; NMC Health tanks on short attack

British firms more exposed to the domestic economy took a hit on Tuesday after Prime Minister Boris Johnsons hard-line in talks with the European Union rekindled fears of a hard Brexit, while NMC Health plunged on Muddy Waters short attack....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019