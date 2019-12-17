Left Menu
Development News Edition

Skills of tomorrow key to closing global gender pay gap

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 23:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 23:10 IST
Skills of tomorrow key to closing global gender pay gap
Image Credit: Piqsels

Women may struggle to close the gender pay gap as technology reshapes the global economy, with women's jobs more likely to be replaced by robots while men dominate emerging sectors, according to a leading global think-tank.

Overall gender equality is improving but the number of women entering work is "stalling" and financial disparities are widening, found the World Economic Forum's annual index-tracking gender divides in health, education, economy, and politics. One of the biggest challenges to achieving equal pay - with women currently earning about half as much as men - is getting more women into jobs in emerging digital industries as business and trade go online, it said in a ranking of 153 countries.

"One of the best ways to close the gender gap is to focus on the skills of tomorrow," Vesselina Ratcheva, a spokeswoman for the World Economic Forum, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in emailed comments. "This means ensuring women have access ... to the most in-demand skills but also that companies adopt diverse hiring practices and more inclusive workplace cultures."

Overall, women must wait 99.5 years to see parity with men on average across health, education, economy, and politics, said the authors, a slight improvement from 108 years in 2018. The workplace had the slowest pace of change, with equality predicted in 257 years, up from 202 years in 2018.

As technology creates new jobs AI, engineering and cloud computing and renders others, like retail, obsolete, women risk losing out as they are less likely to have "disruptive" skills for careers with high job growth and salaries, WEF said. However, the changes also present an opportunity for women if they train in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) roles and are offered pathways into careers in fast-growth sectors, it said.

Although the number of women in STEM has increased, they still only account for about 30% of the world's researchers, the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO says. In March, global accounting firm PwC found developed countries alone could add trillions of dollars to their economies by increasing women's participation in workforces and ensuring they earn as much as men.

Iceland, for the eleventh year in a row, held the top spot across all indicators that measured gender equality, followed by Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Nicaragua, WEF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Four convicted in 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blast case

A special court here on Wednesday convicted four accused on charges of conspiracy in the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blast case that had left nearly 70 people dead and 185 injured.However, one of the accused was acquitted by the court.Eight ser...

Pearson sells stake in Penguin Random House, CEO to depart

British education company Pearson said on Wednesday it would sell its remaining 25 stake in publisher Penguin Random House to partner Bertelsmann, generating net proceeds of about 675 million.The group also said Chief Executive John Fallon ...

Samsung apologises after chairman jailed for union sabotage

The worlds biggest smartphone and chipmaker Samsung Electronics issued a rare apology Wednesday after its chairman was jailed for sabotaging union activities. Chairman Lee Sang-hoon and executive vice president Kang Kyung-hoon were both jai...

AP: TDP leader killed near Belum caves in Kurnool

A local Telugu Desam Party TDP leader and businessman was killed near Belum caves in Kurnool district here on Tuesday allegedly by his political rivals. According to the police, the victim has been identified as Manjula Subbarao, 45.Police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019