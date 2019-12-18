Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five foreigners accused of trafficking could face death in Indonesia: police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bali
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 15:15 IST
Five foreigners accused of trafficking could face death in Indonesia: police

Bali, Dec 18 (AFP) Five accused drug smugglers from Hong Kong, Chile, Switzerland and Thailand who were caught in Bali could face the firing squad if convicted, police on the Indonesian holiday island said Wednesday. The group, arrested in separate incidents this month and in November, were paraded in shackles and orange jumpsuits at Bali's airport customs office, escorted by machine-gun toting police -- a common practice in Indonesia.

Muslim-majority Indonesia has some of the world's toughest drug laws, including the death penalty for traffickers. While death sentences are often reduced to long jail terms, Indonesia has executed foreign nationals in the past, including two Australian masterminds of the Bali Nine heroin gang who were shot in 2015.

Two of the five are men from Hong Kong, who were caught with 3.2 kilograms and 4.0 kilograms of methamphetamine, respectively, police said. The Chilean was allegedly carrying 77 grams of meth while a Swiss citizen was arrested with 30 grams of marijuana in his possession, police said.

The Thai man had nearly 18 grams of marijuana, they added. "The law allows for a life sentence or the death penalty," Ida Bagus Komang Ardika, head of the Bali police narcotics unit, told reporters A sixth female accused from Singapore who was caught with a small amount of cocaine would not face the death penalty, authorities said.

Indonesia has slowed the pace of its executions in recent years despite broad public support for the penalty. In October, police said two Thai women and a Frenchman could face the death penalty after they were caught smuggling drugs into Bali.

A French drug trafficker briefly on death row saw his sentence commuted to 19 years this summer. There are dozens of smugglers on death row in Indonesia, including a cocaine-trafficking British grandmother, an American caught with crystal methamphetamine, and several west African inmates. (AFP) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Army jawan cremated with full state honors in Kolhapur

Army jawan Jotiba Chougule, who was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, was cremated with full state honours in his native Umbarwadi village in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday. The morta...

UPDATE 2-Thousands renew protests in India against citizenship law

Thousands of people took to the streets in India again on Wednesday against a new citizenship law based on religion that has touched off violent unrest, and southern state-imposed curbs on public gatherings to pre-empt further demonstration...

UPDATE 2-Brexit woes drag on domestic firms, exporters buoy FTSE

UK shares more exposed to the domestic economy eased further on Wednesday, hurt by renewed worries of a no-deal Brexit after Britain set a hard deadline of December 2020 to reach a new trade deal with the European Union. The FTSE 250 inched...

UPDATE 7-Pelosi calls Trump threat to U.S. in House debate before impeachment vote

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Donald Trump an ongoing threat to American democracy as the bitterly divided chamber engaged in an impeachment debate before historic votes on two charges accusing the Republican pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019