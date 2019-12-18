REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Macau on Wednesday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its handover to China, and is expected to announce economic perks as as a reward for its stability and loyalty as protests rock nearby Hong Kong.

SOUTHKOREA-USA Seoul, Washington fail to agree on cost of U.S. troops as deal set to expire

SEOUL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States failed on Wednesday to reach an agreement over Seoul's contribution towards hosting some 28,500 U.S. troops, ending two days of talks that were the last before their existing deal expires on Dec. 31. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMEN On eve of expected impeachment, Trump lashes out at Pelosi, Democrats

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - On the eve of his expected impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives, President Donald Trump accused Democrats of pursuing an "illegal, partisan attempted coup" and declaring war on American democracy as they seek to remove him from office for pressing Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden. USA-ECONOMY/COUNTIES

Much of 'Trump country' was in recession during 2016 campaign -data WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Nearly half the U.S. counties carried by President Donald Trump in the 2016 election were arguably in recession at the time, with local economic output shrinking during a campaign that focused on the declining fortunes of blue-collar America.

BUSINESS FIATCHRYSLER-M&A/PSA

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner agree binding $50 bln merger deal PARIS/MILAN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA have reached a binding agreement over their roughly $50 billion merger that will reshape the global car industry.

BOEING-737 MAX/SUPPLIERS Boeing 737 MAX freeze divides suppliers into haves and have-nots

SEATTLE/PARIS Dec 18 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's decision to suspend aerospace's biggest production line exposes contrasts in the U.S.-dominated 737 MAX supply chain, severely straining some niche machine shops while giving engine giants time to iron out their own wrinkles. ENTERTAINMENT

CBS-LAWSUIT/ Producer on U.S. TV show '60 Minutes' sues CBS over gender discrimination

An associate producer on CBS current affairs TV show "60 Minutes" filed a lawsuit on Tuesday alleging gender discrimination and retaliation by the U.S. company after she said she complained about inappropriate conduct by her male boss. BRITAIN-ROYALS/

Annus horribilis II? UK's Queen Elizabeth will reflect on another tough year LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - When Britain's Queen Elizabeth addresses her nation on Christmas Day it will mark the end of one of the most difficult years of her long reign. SPORTS

TENNIS-YEARENDER/ 2019 a year of upheaval - except for Nadal and Djokovic

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - In many ways 2019 felt like a year of upheaval with a revamped Davis Cup, a shake-up in the ATP hierarchy and new faces lighting up the women's game, yet some things - notably the furniture at the top of men's tennis - refuse to budge. BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT/FURY-JOSHUA

Fury accepts Joshua's sparring offer ahead of Wilder rematch Tyson Fury says he is willing to take up fellow Briton Anthony Joshua's offer of sparring to prepare for his February rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE Live from Los Angeles: Three things to watch in the Democratic presidential debate

Seven Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage in Los Angeles on Thursday in the party's sixth debate of the nominating contest for the November 2020 U.S. election. Here are some things to keep an eye on. 18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-NEXTSTEPS Trump impeachment: What comes next?

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will hold a historic vote on Wednesday on whether to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. 18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TAIWAN-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Taiwan presidential candidates hold first televised election hustings

President Tsai Ing-wen and main opposition candidate Han Kuo-yu hold their first televised hustings ahead of the Jan. 11 election. 18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/MERKEL (PIX) (TV) Germany's Merkel answers questions in parliament

Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, holds a session during which Chancellor Angela Merkel answers questions from lawmakers. 18 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

INDIA-KASHMIR/ECONOMY (PIX) Indian Kashmir sees more than $2.4 billion losses since lockdown - group

A lockdown in Indian-administered Kashmir has cost its economy more than $2.4 billion since the government stripped it of its special status, officials of the Himalayan region's main trade organisation said on Wednesday. 18 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/MANAFORT Judge to rule on Paul Manafort's motion to dismiss in New York state criminal case

A judge is expected to rule on Paul Manafort's motion to dismiss New York state charges against him on double jeopardy grounds at a hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court. Manafort, former campaign chairman for U.S. President Donald Trump, is not expected to attend in person after suffering a cardiac incident. 18 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-DEFENSE/CONGRESS-LIBERIA U.S. Congress provides path to citizenship for thousands of Liberian immigrants

Thousands of Liberian immigrants without permanent legal status in the United States will be eligible to apply for green cards and eventual citizenship under the terms of a defense spending bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. 18 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

POLAND-JUDICIARY/ (PIX) (TV) Poles to protest new changes to the judiciary planned by government

Poles demonstrate in front of parliament to protest changes to the country's judiciary planned by the ruling Law and Justice party. The protesters say the changes threaten judicial independence. 18 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

LEBANON-PROTESTS/EDUCATION (TV) Tough times in Lebanon force more into state schools

Tough times in Lebanon are forcing many people to cut spending on their children's education. Some two-thirds of school pupils are educated in the private sector in Lebanon. But as an economic crisis bites hard, thousands are being transferred into the state education sector. 19 Dec

INDIA-CITIZENSHIP/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV) Monitoring situation amid India citizenship law protests

Protests over a new Indian citizenship law based on religion spread over several cities, as critics say the Hindu nationalist government is pushing a partisan agenda in conflict with the country's founding as a secular republic. 19 Dec

SUDAN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Sudan marks one year from uprising that toppled Bashir

Sudan marks one year after the start of protests that led to the overthrow of former president Omar al-Bashir, with the prime minister due to catch a train to the railway hub of Atbara where demonsrations began to spread. 19 Dec

MACAU-POLITICS/ (TV) China's Xi Jinping meets Macau leader ahead of 20th anniversary celebrations

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Macau's outgoing chief executive Fernando Chui ahead of celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of the gambling hub's handover to China. 19 Dec

MALAYSIA-MUSLIMALLIANCE/ (PIX) (TV) Turkey, Pakistan and several Muslim nations to meet in Malaysia summit

Malaysia brings together top leaders from Turkey, Pakistan and several other Muslim nations for a summit outside of the framework of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan are expected to join Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for the summit, which will discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation and trade between the summit participants. 19 Dec

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-ANALYSIS Analysis of Democratic presidential debate

Spot analysis from the Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles on Dec. 19. 19 Dec

USA-IMPEACHMENT/TRUMP-CIPOLLONE White House counsel to lead Trump's defense in Senate trial

A reported profile of Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel who will lead Trump's defense against charges that he abused the powers of his office and obstructed an impeachment investigation into his dealings with Ukraine. 19 Dec

UN-FUNDING/ (PIX) Lights out for multilateralism? U.N. in cash flow crisis

A UN “liquidity crisis” is affecting operations at the birthplace of multilateral diplomacy, Geneva’s aging “Palais des Nations’, amid growing signs that some member states are losing faith. The United Nations is grappling with a $768 million hole in its 2019 general budget, with fees due from contributors Brazil and the United States, amid other signs that global institutions are struggling. 19 Dec

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-HIGHLIGHTS Key moments from the Democratic presidential debate

Highlights from the Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles. 19 Dec

BRITAIN-ASSANGE/ (TV) Julian Assange extradition hearing

Hearing in the extradition case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange who is wanted by the United States on allegations of spying. He is expected to appear by video link. 19 Dec

MACAU-POLITICS/XI (PIX) (TV) China's Xi attends Macau dinner and show ahead of 20th anniversary celebrations

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a dinner and gala show in Macau on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the the gambling hub's return to Chinese rule. 19 Dec

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX) (TV) Sixth Democratic presidential debate

The sixth televised Democratic presidential debate will be held on December 19 in Los Angeles and will be hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico. 19 Dec

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS JAPAN-ROBOTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Japanese companies showcase its latest robots at robot trade show Japanese companies exhibit their latest robots designed to better serve the aging society.

18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT GERMANY-CLIMATE/

Germany parliamentary committee discusses carbon prices A joint mediation committee of both houses of German parliament discusses climate policies, including a price for carbon dioxide emissions aimed at making fossil fuels more expensive so that companies and citizens switch to climate-friendlier options. Sources have said Germany will raise the price for the emissions from transport and heating buildings to 25 euros per tonne from 2021.

18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans participates in moderated Q&A Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in moderated question-and-answer session before an Economic Club of Indiana luncheon, in Indianapolis, Ind.

18 Dec 12:40 ET / 17:40 GMT CANADA-ECONOMY/WEST

Commodity downturn, political stumbles fuel Canadian Prairies' rage at Trudeau A commodity downturn from oil to agriculture and forestry and Canada's political problems with pipelines and trade have caused left a swath of economic destruction. Alberta, usually one of Canada's wealthiest provinces, has seen layoffs, oil well shut-ins and strains on food banks.

19 Dec DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

INDIANOCEAN-TSUNAMI/THAILAND-ORPHANAGE (TV) Temporary Thai tsunami orphanage becomes a permanent home

The Baan Than Namchai orphanage, or Kindness House Children's Home, was initially set up days after the tsunami hit, to temporarily shelter 70 "tsunami children" in 2004. But what was meant to be a temporary setup of two months, turned into a permanent organisation that has provided refuge for hundreds of children over the years. 19 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

INDIANOCEAN-TSUNAMI/FILE (PIX) (TV) File footage chronicles aftermath of the deadly tsunami in 2004

File footage chronicles aftermath of the deadly tsunami that hit countries around the Indian Ocean on Dec. 26, in 2004, killing over 200,000 people in the region, one week before the 15th anniversary of the tragedy. 19 Dec

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PHILIPPINES-MASSACRE/ (PIX) (TV)

Philippine court to give verdict on massacre of more than 50 people at 2009 election event A Philippine trial court rules in the murder case involving a powerful political family and police accused of orchestrating the massacre during an election event of more than 50 people, including dozens of local journalists in one of the country's most high-profile cases.

19 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT INDONESIA-PAPUA/

Trial of pro-Papuan activists in Jakarta Six pro-Papuan activists will attend their first trial at Indonesia's Central Jakarta court. They were arrested on suspicion of treason for flying the banned-Morning Star flag, often used by those who advocate for Papuan independence.

19 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT SLOVAKIA-CRIME/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial with suspects in journalist murder case starts A high-profile Slovak businessman and three other defendants go on trial charged with ordering and carrying out the murders of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee in February 2018. The murders stoked public anger over perceived corruption in Slovakia and led to the biggest protests since communism ended three decades earlier.

19 Dec SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

AUSTRALIA-WEATHER/ (TV) Australia’s bushfire crisis threatens its clean and green reputation

Australia is known around for the wold for its clean and green environment. But the recent wave of bushfires that has seen thick hazardous smog cover Australia’s most populous city is a taste of things to come, scientists say, as climate change threatens the health and well-being of the country’s population. 19 Dec

SPORTS SURFING-WSL/

Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations.

19 Dec ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-RKELLY/ Status conference in criminal case against R. Kelly

A status conference is scheduled in the criminal sexual abuse case against singer R. Kelly in Brooklyn federal court. Kelly is expected to attend by video conference. Before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly. Coverage on merit. 18 Dec 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

FILM-STAR WARS/ (PIX) (TV) 'Star Wars; The Rise of Skywalker' opens in the United States

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' opens in U.S. movie theaters, the final chapter of the Skywalker saga 19 Dec

