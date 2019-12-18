Left Menu
TIMELINE-Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot merger marks next round of consolidation

  Reuters
  • |
  18-12-2019
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA on Wednesday reached a binding agreement for their roughly $50 billion merger, as the auto industry scrambles to develop zero-emissions vehicles and tackle slowing demand. Following is a chronology of the industry's most important alliances and merger deals:

December 2019 - Fiat Chrysler and PSA reach a binding agreement on a $50 billion tie-up to create world's No. 4 carmaker. Aim to complete deal in 12-15 months. October 2019 - Companies confirm talks over a potential deal. May 2019 - Fiat Chrysler proposes a merger of equals with French rival Renault but later withdraws the idea after the French government demands concessions.

October 2018 - Honda Motor Co says it will invest $2.75 billion and take a 5.7% stake in General Motors Co's Cruise self-driving unit. June 2018 - Ford and Volkswagen unveil an alliance in commercial vehicles, though they say they have no plans for an equity swap or cross-ownership structure. February 2018 - Geely Chairman Li Shufu reveals he has bought a 9.69% stake in Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler worth around $9 billion. January 2018 - Mazda and Toyota say they will open a $1.6 billion joint venture factory in Alabama in 2021. Toyota takes a 5% stake in Mazda as part of the deal. August 1, 2017 - General Motors sells European brands Opel and Vauxhall to PSA for 2.2 billion euros. May 2016 - Nissan buys 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors, handing it de facto control in a $2.2 billion deal. January 2016 - Toyota, which already owned 51.2% of Daihatsu, buys the rest in an all-stock deal worth $3 billion. September 2015 - Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne emails GM chief Mary Barra asking her to explore a combination of the two carmakers but is rebuffed. April 2015 - French state ups Renault stake to 19.74% from 15% in a deal designed to block efforts by Nissan to increase its influence over Renault. January 2014 - Fiat buys 41.46% of Chrysler it did not already own in a $4.35 billion deal. July 2012 - Volkswagen takes control of Porsche. April 2010 - Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn and Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche unveil arms-length alliance including cross-shareholdings of around 3%.

March 2010 - China's Zhejiang Geely Holding buys Volvo cars from Ford $1.8 billion. 2008 - India's Tata buys Jaguar and Land Rover from Ford for $2.3 billion. 2007 - Daimler sells 80% stake in Chrysler to private equity firm Cerberus for 5.5 billion euros. March 2000 - Ford buys Land Rover from BMW for $2.7 billion. March 2000 - BMW sells Rover but retains ownership of Mini. March 1999 - Renault and Nissan sign an alliance which results in Renault holding a 44.4% stake in Nissan, while Nissan bought 15% of Renault shares. January 1999 - Ford buys Sweden's Volvo cars for $6.45 billion. September 1998 - Volkswagen buys Lamborghini. July 1998 - Volkswagen buys Bentley and Bugatti. May 1998 - Daimler-Benz buys Chrysler for $36 billion. January 1994 - BMW buys Rover Group for 800 million pounds. December 1990 - Czech government allows Volkswagen to buy Skoda. June 1986 - Volkswagen buys 51% of Seat.

