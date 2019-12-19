Left Menu
Qureshi again writes to UN on Kashmir issue

  • PTI
  • Islamabad
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 00:39 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 00:36 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has again written a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council to raise the Kashmir issue.

In a series of letters in recent months, the Foreign Minister has consistently updated the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the situation in Kashmir, the Foreign Office said. In his latest letter on December 12, Qureshi "apprised the UN Security Council and Secretary-General on Indian actions that continue to escalate tensions in an already tense environment in South Asia".

The Foreign Minister urged the UN Security Council to play its rightful role and also reiterated Pakistan's proposal to strengthen UNMOGIP's presence in the region. India maintains that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), established in January 1949, has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control (LoC).

Qureshi also warned that India could launch "false flag" attack to divert world attention from Kashmir. He asked the Security Council to play its rightful role in averting any threats to peace and security in South Asia as well as bringing an immediate end to the suffering of the Kashmiri people.

The earlier letter by Qureshi to the President of the UNSC and the Secretary-General were written on August 1,6,13 and 26, September 16 and October 31.

