Lebanon's Hariri's party won't take part in next government

Saad al-Hariri's Future Movement will not be participating in the next government, a source close to Hariri and Lebanese media said on Thursday, as a candidate backed by Shi'ite Hezbollah and its allies looked set to be designated for the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.