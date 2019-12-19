Hundreds held in huge police raid on Italy's 'Ndrangheta mafia

Rome, Dec 19 (AFP) Italian police said Thursday they have arrested 334 people, including a police colonel and a former MP, in a major operation against the southern 'Ndrangheta organised crime syndicate, considered Italy's most powerful mafia group. The swoop by helicopter-borne tactical units was the biggest in years and targeted the 'Ndrangheta in Vibo Valentia -- near the tip of Italy's boot -- but also in regions farther north, including Veneto, Lombardy and Tuscany.

Some 2,500 police as well as army paratroopers took part in the raid, which netted the former MP, from Silvio Berlusconi's party, as well as the head of the Calabrian mayors' association. "This is the biggest sweep since the Palermo maxi-trial (475 suspects tried in 1986-87)," Cantanzo prosecutor Nicola Gratteri said in a statement.

The elite tactical ROS unit took part, while some of those held were arrested in Germany, Switzerland and Bulgaria on European arrest warrants. "Some of the bosses knew that the operation was planned for tomorrow (Friday) so we had to bring it forward by 24 hours, which was a big (logistical) problem," said Gratteri, a renowned anti-mafia magistrate.

Including those already in prison, the vast operation targeted 416 people, crippling 'Ndrangheta's Vibo Valentia, Mancuso di Limbadi and Lo Bianco-Barba clans. Police also seized property worth 15 million euros (USD 17 million). Seventy of those arrested are being held under house arrest. (AFP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.