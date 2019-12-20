No interest in meeting Pramila Jayapal, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that he has "no interest" in meeting Pramila Jayapal, an Indian-origin US lawmaker who labelled a bipartisan resolution in the House of Representatives calling for an end to the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to media here, Jaishankar said that the resolution neither provides a fair understanding of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir nor fair characterisation of what the Indian government is doing in the region.

"I am aware of the draft resolution. I don't think it is a fair understanding of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir or fair characterisation of what the Indian government is doing. I have no interest in meeting her," he said. Meanwhile, Washington Post has reported, citing congressional aides familiar with the matter, that Jaishankar had abruptly cancelled a meeting with senior members of Congress this week after US lawmakers refused demands to exclude Jayapal.

Fifty-four-year-old Jayapal had introduced the resolution, co-sponsored by Republican Steve Watkins, that urges India to lift the communication clampdown, release political detainees and "preserve religious freedom for all residents" in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

