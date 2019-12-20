Belgian court jails Rwandan for 25 years for genocide
Brussels, Dec 20 (AFP) A Belgian court on Friday sentenced a former Rwandan official convicted of genocide for his part in his country's 1994 massacres to 25 years in prison.
Fabien Neretse, a 71-year-old agricultural engineer, was arrested in France in 2011 and was found guilty of genocide and war crimes on Thursday after a trial in the Brussels high court. (AFP) IND
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
