Belgian court jails Rwandan for 25 years for genocide

Brussels, Dec 20 (AFP) A Belgian court on Friday sentenced a former Rwandan official convicted of genocide for his part in his country's 1994 massacres to 25 years in prison.

Fabien Neretse, a 71-year-old agricultural engineer, was arrested in France in 2011 and was found guilty of genocide and war crimes on Thursday after a trial in the Brussels high court. (AFP) IND

