US slams China, Russia veto on Syria aid as 'shameful'
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday described as "shameful" Russia and China blocking a UN Security Council resolution that would have extended for a year cross-border humanitarian aid to four million Syrians.
"The Russian Federation's and China's veto yesterday of a Security Council resolution that allows for humanitarian aid to reach millions of Syrians is shameful," Pompeo said in a statement.
"To Russia and China, who have chosen to make a political statement by opposing this resolution, you have blood on your hands."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- Russia
- China
- UN Security Council
- Syrians
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Leak of classified papers ahead of UK election tied to Russian operation -Reddit
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. says drone shot down by Russian air defenses near Libyan capital
Russia braces for four-year Olympic ban over doping scandal
UK minister says concerned about election interference after leak of documents linked to Russia
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. says drone shot down by Russian air defenses near Libyan capital