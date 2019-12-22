Iraq: IS attack in Salahudin leaves 4 policemen dead

Four policemen were killed in an attack by terrorists belonging to the Islamic State group at a police outpost in Iraq's central province of Salahudin on Saturday, a security source told Xinhua news agency.

The attack took place on Saturday evening (local time) when the terrorists attacked a police outpost guarding oil pipelines in the north of the oil-refinery town of Baiji, located some 200 kilometres north of capital Baghdad, said Mohammed al-Bazi, a member of the provincial police.

The armed clashes between the two sides left four policemen and an IS terrorist dead, while one other policeman sustained injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

