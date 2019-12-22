Left Menu
At least 25,000 people fled Syria's Idlib to Turkey over two days -media

At least 25,000 civilians have fled Syria's northwestern region of Idlib to Turkey over the past two days, Turkish state media said on Sunday, as Syrian and Russian forces intensified their bombardment of the region.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that 50,000 people were fleeing from Idlib towards Syria's border with Turkey. On Friday, a long line of vehicles was seen leaving the opposition-held city of Maarat al Numan, rescuers and residents said.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said on Sunday that the 25,000 fleeing from Idlib were different to the 50,000 figure given by Erdogan. It said the fleeing civilians had come to areas near the Turkish border.

