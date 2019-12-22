Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain dishes out USD 2.43 billion in bumper Christmas lottery

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 14:44 IST
Spain dishes out USD 2.43 billion in bumper Christmas lottery
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

The lucky holders of ticket number 26590 struck it rich in Spain on Sunday when they won the top prize in the nation's bumper Christmas lottery. The top-prize winning number worth 400,000 euros (USD 436,000) fell out of the enormous metallic shuffling bins in a live televised event Sunday morning.

The winners won 20,000 euros for each euro spent on a 20-euro ticket. The incredibly popular lottery, known as El Gordo (The Fat One), dishes out a total of 2.24 billion euros ( USD 2.43 billion) in prizes this year.

There are lots of smaller prizes in addition to the top prize. Other lotteries have bigger individual top prizes but El Gordo, held each year on December 22, is ranked as the world's richest for the total prize money involved.

Children from Madrid's San Ildefonso school called out the prizes on a nationally televised draw at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house. Families, friends and co-workers buy tickets together as part of a winter holiday tradition.

They then gather around their television sets, radios or mobile phones, hoping that fortune shines on them. The lottery is run by the state and supports several charity efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Hindu refugees from Pak honour BJP's Nadda at pro-CAA function

Several Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Madhya Pradesh hailed the Narendra Modi government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act at a thanksgiving function held in Indore on Sunday. They also felicitated BJP working president ...

Modi, Shah 'destroyed' future of country's youth; 'hiding behind hate' to escape anger: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have destroyed the future of the countrys youth and are hiding behind hate to escape their anger over lack of jobs and state of economy. Ga...

Police thank people in Northeast Delhi for helping maintain peace

The Delhi Police on Sunday carried out flag march in the Northeast part of the city, with officials saying that they thanked the locals for their support in maintaining peace and law and order in the district. Deputy Commissioner of Police ...

Modi quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh's remarks in support of giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh.

Modi quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singhs remarks in support of giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019