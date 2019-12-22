Police: Multiple people shot at Chicago residence

Multiple people were shot early Sunday at a house on Chicago's South Side, police said. Details about the number of victims and the extent of injuries were not immediately available. Chicago police were to hold a press conference "regarding the multiple shooting victims" at 6 am local time, tweeted Tom Ahern, the department's deputy director for news affairs and communications.

Police said the shooting took place on 57th and May Streets. That location corresponds to a residential block near a park in Englewood.

A 57-year-old resident of the neighborhood told the Chicago Tribune that he was woken up by at least five gunshots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

