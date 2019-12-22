Pirates kill one, kidnap four in attacks off Gabon capital
Pirates attacked four ships overnight in the harbor of the Gabon capital Libreville, killing a captain and kidnapping four Chinese workers, the government said Sunday.
"Pirate attacks were perpetrated... against four ships," government spokesman Edgard Anicet Mboumbou Miyakou said, adding that a Gabonese captain was killed and four Chinese sailors were abducted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Libreville
- Chinese
- Gabon
- Edgard Anicet Mboumbou Miyakou