Pirates kill one, kidnap four in attacks off Gabon capital

Pirates attacked four ships overnight in the harbor of the Gabon capital Libreville, killing a captain and kidnapping four Chinese workers, the government said Sunday.

"Pirate attacks were perpetrated... against four ships," government spokesman Edgard Anicet Mboumbou Miyakou said, adding that a Gabonese captain was killed and four Chinese sailors were abducted.

