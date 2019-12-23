Motor racing-Leclerc staying at Ferrari F1 team until end of 2024

Ferrari has extended Charles Leclerc's Formula One contract to the end of the 2024 season, the Italian team announced on Monday.

The 22-year-old Monegasque won two races this year, his first season with Ferrari, and took more pole positions than any other driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.