Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Iran call for immediate end to all support to terror sanctuaries

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 22:40 IST
India, Iran call for immediate end to all support to terror sanctuaries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Voicing concern over the grave threat posed by terrorism, India and Iran have jointly called for an immediate end to all support to terror sanctuaries. A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that during the 19th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting in Tehran "both sides shared concerns at the grave threat posed by terrorism and called for immediate end to all support to terror sanctuaries".

The Joint Commission meeting was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif. "They agreed that State aid, abetment and support to terrorism should be condemned," it said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

India and Afghanistan accuse Pakistan of providing safe haven to the Afghan Taliban, the Haqqani network and other militant groups, which carry out attacks in the two countries. Iran also accuse Pakistan-based terror groups like Jaish al-Adl of carrying out attacks in the Islamic republic.

A day before the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF personnel, a suicide bomber on February 13 targeted an army bus in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan Province, bordering Pakistan, killing 27 members of the elite Revolutionary Guards. (IRGC). The IRGC accused Pakistan of turning a blind eye to Jaish al-Adl terror group, which claimed responsibility for the attack. The IRGC Commander said that the group had sanctuaries on Pakistani soil and warned that Iran would retaliate against the terrorist group if Pakistan did not act.

"Both sides expressed support for efforts to maintain peace, security and stability in the region," the statement said. During the Joint Commission meeting on Sunday, India and Iran agreed to accelerate work on the strategic Chabahar project.

The Chabahar port -- jointly being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan -- is considered a gateway to golden opportunities for trade with central Asian nations by the three countries. It is located on the Indian Ocean in the Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran. The port on the energy-rich nation's southern coast is easily accessible from India's western coast and is increasingly seen as a counter to Pakistan's Gwadar Port, which is being developed with Chinese investment and is located at distance of around 80-km from Chabahar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Ivory Coast issues arrest warrant for presidential candidate Soro

Ivory Coast has issued an arrest warrant for Guillaume Soro, a former rebel leader and candidate in next years presidential election, four government sources said on Monday, just before he was due to return home after more than six months o...

Film Study: Patriots offense finding its formula?

A year ago, the New England Patriots ground out a Week 16 home victory over the Buffalo Bills with a methodical, run-first offense making a 41-year-old Tom Brady a complementary piece. We noted that the Patriots looked to be hiding Brady, w...

Jharkhand Assembly polls results: Soren thanks PM Modi for his wishes

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM working president Hemant Soren on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the PM congratulated Soren and JMM-led alliance for their victory in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Thank you Prime Minister N...

There would 'never be a compromise' on Kashmir issue: Pak Army chief

Pakistans Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that there would never be a compromise on the Kashmir issue. He made the remarks during his visit to the Line of Control and Combined Military Hospital in Muzafarabad, the capita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019