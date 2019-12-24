Quake shakes buildings in El Salvador, no damage reported

Buildings swayed in El Salvador's capital during an earthquake in the region on Monday evening, according to a Reuters witness.

There were no immediate reports of damage, according to El Salvador's civil protection agency. El Salvador's environment ministry registered a 4.7 magnitude quake, according to preliminary information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

