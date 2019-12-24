Forced prison labour allegations untrue, China Tesco supplier says

Allegations that a Chinese printing firm that supplies British supermarket giant Tesco uses forced foreigner prison labor are "completely fabricated", Chinese state television on Tuesday cited the factory's manager as saying.

Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a media report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced labor.

