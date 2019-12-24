Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Indonesian housewife tackles homelessness for 250 feral cats

On the outskirts of suburban Jakarta, housewife Dita Agusta lives with more than 250 cats she has taken in off the streets, creating a shelter for the animals she hopes will one day be adopted. "It is hard to see abandoned cats on the streets," Agusta, 45, told Reuters. She had wanted to rescue cats since she was a child and saw stray cats running wild around her neighborhood.

