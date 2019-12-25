Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tijuana bus serves as school for children of asylum seekers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 03:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 03:00 IST
Tijuana bus serves as school for children of asylum seekers
Image Credit: Flickr

On a cold rainy day in Tijuana, 30 children of families awaiting possible asylum in the United States piled into a bus for a morning of coloring, storytelling and some holiday cheer before Christmas eve.

The Yes We Can World Foundation mobile classroom provides bilingual education and emotional help as the children's families wait for their asylum cases to be heard - a process that can last months. "We focus on happiness. We focus on the rights of children and we focus on having a welcoming, safe space where they can just be children," said Estefania Rebellion, founder and executive director of the Yes We Can World Foundation.

Rebellion said she was overwhelmed when she saw migrant caravans arrive in Tijuana earlier this year and in 2018. Her own family had fled violence in Colombia. "When I was 10 years old and our family had to migrate from Colombia to the United States and seek asylum... school was the only thing that helped me get through. I knew that school was... a survival mechanism for kids," Rebellion said.

The mobile classroom stationed outside the Pro Amore Dei (For the Love of God) shelter serves migrant children between the ages of 5 and 15. It is the first of its kind along the southern border. FRIENDS AND TEACHERS

"When they arrive here, they're a bit afraid. They don't know what to expect," said Sandra Rodriguez, one of the three teachers who started working at the school when the program started in July. A 10-year old boy named Jose told Reuters his Christmas wish was, "I don't want my friends here to change and I want my teachers to be just the way they are.

"I'm crying of happiness because I have my friends here and they're much nicer than the friends I had before," said Jose, whose last name was withheld at the request of the school. "I want to be a pilot and me also what to be a teacher to help children in need just like me," said Kimberly, 8, with a big smile.

The program is expanding to a second shelter in Tijuana aimed at serving 75 children. A third bus will serve children in Ciudad Juarez on the Mexican side of the Texas border early in 2020. A Reuters analysis of government data in October found that since January, the Trump administration has ordered 16,000 migrants under 18 to wait with their families in Mexico for U.S. immigration court hearings. Migrants, mostly from Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador, were returned to Mexico under a policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

First laser ultrasound images of humans produced

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Nigeria orders release of Sowore and Dasuki after court orders -attorney general

Nigerias attorney general on Tuesday ordered the release on bail of an ex-presidential candidate and a former national security adviser, in recognition of court orders that they are released.The move followed growing internal and internatio...

British father, two children drown in Spanish pool on Christmas eve

Three members of the same British family - the father and two children - were found dead on Tuesday in a swimming pool of a Costa del Sol resort in southern Spain where they were staying, local authorities said. The Andalusia regional gover...

Don't let Church failings distance you from God, Pope says on Christmas Eve

Pope Francis led the worlds 1.3 billion Roman Catholics into Christmas on Tuesday, urging them not to let the Churchs failings lead them away from accepting Gods love.Francis celebrated a solemn Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peters Basilica for...

UPDATE 1-Thirty-five civilians killed in Burkina Faso after army repels militant attack

Burkina Faso insurgents killed 35 mostly female civilians on Tuesday after attacking a military outpost in northern Soum Province, and about 87 militants and local security forces were killed in the clash, authorities said.President Roch Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019