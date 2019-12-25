REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched through several shopping malls chanting pro-democracy slogans on Wednesday, a day after violent clashes with the police left a prime tourist district decorated for Christmas shrouded in tear gas.

TAIWAN-ELECTION Taiwan president urges more talks on contested China 'infiltration' bill

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen urged parliament on Wednesday to have more discussion on a proposed anti-infiltration bill which the government says is needed to combat Chinese influence and has been condemned by the main opposition and Beijing. CHINA-JAPAN

Japan's Abe tells China no improvement in ties without stability in East China Sea CHENGDU, China (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday told Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that there would be no true improvement in bilateral relations without stability in the East China Sea, Japan’s foreign ministry said.

U.S. USA-MARIJUANA-ILLINOIS

Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois on New Year's Day CHICAGO (Reuters) - Many pot-smoking adults in Illinois will ring in the new year on a high note when recreational marijuana use becomes legal in the state on Jan. 1.

COLORADO-BANKROBBER Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting 'Merry Christmas'

DENVER (Reuters) - A man with a white beard was being held on $10,000 bond for allegedly robbing a Colorado bank and throwing the stolen cash into the air while shouting, “Merry Christmas” to passersby, police and local media reported on Tuesday. USA-ELECTION-BLOOMBERG

Michael Bloomberg says his White House campaign unknowingly used prison labor WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Billionaire U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday said his campaign had unknowingly used prison workers to make telephone calls on his behalf.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA

Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal agreed to this month.

UBER-KALANICK Brash Uber co-founder Kalanick leaves board to focus on industrial kitchens

Travis Kalanick, the pugnacious co-founder of Uber, has severed his last ties with the ride-services company, resigning from the board and selling all his shares as he turns his focus to a new venture creating “ghost kitchens” for food delivery services. ENTERTAINMENT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON-KPOP-BTS K-Pop fans brave Seoul's Christmas chill to buy BTS 'merch'

SEOUL (Reuters) - In the early hours of a freezing Christmas Eve, 62-year-old Lee Myeong-sook queues up in Seoul’s ritzy Gangnam area for a chance to buy a t-shirt, or maybe even a toothbrush, branded with the logo of K-Pop boyband BTS. FRANCE-PROTESTS-PENSIONS-DANCERS

Paris Opera ballerinas, who retire at 42, kick up a fuss over Macron pension plans PARIS (Reuters) - Ballerinas in white tutus danced scenes from Swan Lake on the forecourt of the Paris Opera on Tuesday to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to scrap their special pension benefits.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

NFL notebook: Texans DE Watts targets return for playoffs Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returned to practice Tuesday and said he plans to rejoin the team on the field for its playoff run.

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK NBA notebook: Nuggets' Malone signs extension

The Denver Nuggets and head coach Michael Malone agreed to a contract extension Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal extends through the 2022-23 season. FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-ANDERSON

C.J. Anderson 'done with ball' after failed Seahawks tryout After a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks that didn’t result in him landing a contract, free agent running back C.J. Anderson tweeted that he is “done with ball.”

TURKEY-WIKIPEDIA/ Turkey's top court announces ruling on Wikipedia block

Turkey's Constitutional Court, the country's highest, will announce its ruling on whether the nationwide block on Wikipedia is a violation of freedom of speech. Access to Wikipedia has been blocked in Turkey since April 2017. 26 Dec

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS INDIANOCEAN-TSUNAMI/FILE (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

File footage chronicles aftermath of the deadly tsunami in 2004 File footage chronicles aftermath of the deadly tsunami that hit countries around the Indian Ocean on Dec. 26, in 2004, killing over 200,000 people in the region, on the 15th anniversary of the tragedy.

26 Dec INDIANOCEAN-TSUNAMI/INDIA (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Tsunami survivors in India mark 15th anniversary of the deadly tragedy Indian survivors of the deadly tsunami that hit countries around the Indian Ocean in 2004 mark 15 years of the tragedy that killed over 10,000 people in India and devastated hundreds of thousands of homes across the sea shore.

26 Dec

