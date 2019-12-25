Pope prays for Venezuelans to 'receive the aid they need'
Pope Francis on Wednesday wished "encouragement" for the people of Venezuela, praying for the embargo-struck country's people to "receive the aid they need".
The pontiff prayed in his Christmas message for Jesus Christ to "encourage the beloved Venezuelan people, long tried by their political and social tensions, and ensure that they receive the aid they need."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
