Kathmandu records coldest day of season at 2.9 deg Celsius

Nepal's capital city Kathmandu recorded the coldest day of the season on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 2.9 degrees Celsius. The temperature also dipped in several districts of the Terai region, the Hydrology and Meteorology department said.

According to official data, Kathmandu recorded a minimum temperature of 2.9 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the mercury dipped to 3.2 degrees Celsius, officials said. The mountainous district of Jumla recorded -6.5 deg C, while it was 4.7 deg C in Dipayal, 3.5 deg C in Dang, 8.5 deg C in Pokhara, 6.5 deg C in Simara and Dhankuta districts and 4 deg C in Okhaldhunga.

The westerly winds resulted in the dipping of the mercury level across the country, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.