Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police: Man arrested days after Tennessee stabbing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nashville
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 13:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 13:42 IST
Police: Man arrested days after Tennessee stabbing

Nashville, Dec 26 (AP) Law enforcement officials arrested man charged with criminal homicide Wednesday, concluding a dayslong search after a fatal stabbing outside a Tennessee bar. Michael Mosley, 23, was captured in Cheatham County, the Nashville Metro Police announced.

Mosley is accused in the Saturday attack at a Midtown Nashville bar that killed two men and wounded another, since identified as a 21-year-old University of Tennessee student. That man suffered wounds to his arm and eye. The attack started as an argument over an “unwanted advancement” made by a man toward a woman at the bar, according to a statement by Nashville police. The woman was a friend of the victims, police said.

Mosley previously was convicted of robbery, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault. In the aggravated assault case, he was found to have stabbed a man and cut a woman in 2015. In the misdemeanor assault case, he was found to have squirted urine out of a shampoo bottle onto a jail employee on Christmas Day that year. The reward for information surrounding Mosley during the search had increased to $42,500 as of Wednesday.

Gov. Bill Lee had authorized a $10,000 reward contribution, while a group of Nashville businesses added $20,000 to that reward; sports journalist Clay Travis chipped in $10,000. The Tennessee Bureau of Information also offered $2,500 for information. Mosley is being held in the Metro jail on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

It's not immediately known if Mosley has an attorney. (AP) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Research unearths correlation between gender norms and views towards homosexuals

Homosexual men and women have often faced hatred and discrimination across many societies world over. To dive deeper into the origins of such homophobic prejudices, a group of researchers has analyzed the correlation between the beliefs reg...

Crisil downgrades GP Petroleums' rating for bank loan facilities

Investment consulting firm Crisil has downgraded its rating for Rs 220 crore worth of bank loan facilities for GP Petroleums Ltd, which is a part of the Gulf Petrochem Group. The long-term rating of A-minus with negative outlook has been re...

Sebi levies Rs 8 lakh fine on Intercon Finance, 4 other entities for violating takeover norms

Acting against contravention of takeover norms, markets regulator Sebi has slapped a total fine of Rs 8 lakh on Intercon Finance Pvt Ltd and four other entities. The fine amount has to be paid jointly and severally by Intercon Finance and M...

1 killed, 5 injured in accident due to dense fog in Kota

A man was killed and five people were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck, possibly due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog, on the Kota-Baran national highway here on Thursday, police said. The accident took plac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019