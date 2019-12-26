Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan executes Chinese man for murdering family of four

Japan on Thursday executed a 40-year-old Chinese man convicted of murdering a family of four, the justice ministry said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 14:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 13:58 IST
Japan executes Chinese man for murdering family of four
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Japan on Thursday executed a 40-year-old Chinese man convicted of murdering a family of four, the justice ministry said. Justice Minister Masako Mori announced the execution of Wei Wei, 40, a former student at a Japanese-language school, who had been given the death sentence in relation to the murder of a family of four in Fukuoka Prefecture in June 2003. The execution marked the third in Japan this year and the first since August, The Japan Times reported.

Wei had committed the murders with two other accomplices who were also Chinese nationals. The other two reportedly fled to China and were arrested there. One was executed in China in 2005 and the other received a life sentence, according to media reports. The latest execution has brought the number of executions under the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who returned to power in 2012, to 39.

Japan is one of just two Group of Seven nations to retain the death penalty - along with the United States. The Japan Federation of Bar Associations has called for the abolishment of the death penalty by 2020, pointing to cases in which people on death row were later found innocent after a retrial. It has also questioned the validity of hanging those who are petitioning for retrials.

But the public is overwhelmingly in favour of keeping capital punishment. A poll conducted by the government in 2014 found that around 80 per cent of the 1,826 respondents said that there were compelling reasons to keep the death penalty, whereas 10 per cent thought the death penalty should be abolished. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Research unearths correlation between gender norms and views towards homosexuals

Homosexual men and women have often faced hatred and discrimination across many societies world over. To dive deeper into the origins of such homophobic prejudices, a group of researchers has analyzed the correlation between the beliefs reg...

Crisil downgrades GP Petroleums' rating for bank loan facilities

Investment consulting firm Crisil has downgraded its rating for Rs 220 crore worth of bank loan facilities for GP Petroleums Ltd, which is a part of the Gulf Petrochem Group. The long-term rating of A-minus with negative outlook has been re...

Sebi levies Rs 8 lakh fine on Intercon Finance, 4 other entities for violating takeover norms

Acting against contravention of takeover norms, markets regulator Sebi has slapped a total fine of Rs 8 lakh on Intercon Finance Pvt Ltd and four other entities. The fine amount has to be paid jointly and severally by Intercon Finance and M...

1 killed, 5 injured in accident due to dense fog in Kota

A man was killed and five people were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck, possibly due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog, on the Kota-Baran national highway here on Thursday, police said. The accident took plac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019