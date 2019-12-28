Two dead in fire at Russia's Novatek oil and gas field - reports

Two people have been killed and one injured in a fire in an elevator at Russia's Novatek northern oil and gas field, news agencies reported on Saturday citing emergency ministry officials. The fire broke out at East-Tarkosalinskoye field, Novatek's most mature oil and gas field, in Yamal Nenets region, the Interfax news agency said.

The blaze had been put out, it said. Novatek did not reply to a request for comment, the emergency ministry office in the region did not respond to phone calls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.