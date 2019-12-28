Left Menu
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

  Reuters
  28-12-2019
  • Created: 28-12-2019 17:03 IST
An explosion at a bustling checkpoint in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday killed at least 61 people and wounded dozens, an ambulance service official said, the latest in a string of deadly attacks.

JAPAN-NORTHKOREA Japan police find human remains in boat suspected from North Korea: Coast Guard TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese police found the remains of at least five people in a wooden boat suspected to be from North Korea on the coast of one of Japan's outlying islands on Saturday, a Coast Guard official said.

U.S. USA-ELECTION-GEORGIA Federal judge denies bid to restore 98,000 voters in U.S. state of Georgia

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday denied an attempt to restore about 98,000 voters in Georgia to the U.S. state's electoral rolls after they were removed earlier this month upon being classified as "inactive". NEW-YORK-CRIME-TERRORISM U.S. appeals court voids 'shockingly low' 17-year sentence in NY terrorism case

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday ordered the resentencing of a Staten Island, New York man for attempting to provide material support to Islamic State and kill an FBI agent, saying his 17-year prison term was "shockingly low." BUSINESS

CHINA-SINOCHEM Sinochem unit gets $1.65 billion investment from state firms BEIJING (Reuters) - Sinochem Energy, a unit of China's Sinochem Group, has agreed to sell a 20% stake to five state-owned firms for 11.56 billion yuan ($1.65 billion), Xinhua news agency reported.

AMAZON-COM-RING-LAWSUIT Amazon's Ring cameras are vulnerable to hackers, lawsuit in U.S. claims (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc and its Ring home security camera unit have been sued by an Alabama homeowner who said the cameras' defective design leaves purchasers vulnerable to cyberattacks.

ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-HONOURS Olivia Newton-John becomes a dame in UK New Year's honors list

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has recognized its film-directing and cricketing stars in the New Year's honors list, with a damehood for Olivia Newton-John and knighthoods for Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen and cricketer Clive Lloyd. CHINA-LAWSUIT-BRUCE-LEE Bruce Lee's daughter sues Chinese fast food chain for using late kungfu master's image.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A firm run by the daughter of Bruce Lee has sued a Chinese fast food for using the late kungfu star's image in its logo without permission and is seeking over 210 million yuan ($30 million) in compensation, Chinese media outlet The Paper reported. SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: Bucks rout Hawks without Giannis (back) Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez combined for 42 points, and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks defeated Atlanta 112-86 on Friday, handing the Hawks their ninth straight loss. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK NFL notebook: Saints work out AB, but don't sign him The New Orleans Saints won't be signing free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown after his workout with the team on Friday morning, coach Sean Payton announced later in the day.

UPCOMING POLITICS/INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BISSAU-ELECTION/(PIX)(TV) Two former Guinea-Bissau PMs face off in second round of presidential election

Two former prime ministers, Domingos Simoes Pereira and Umaro Cissoko Embalo, face off in the second round of the presidential election. The electoral commission said Pereira won 40% of the votes and Embalo 28%. The vote could bring an end to years of political infighting, regular high-level sackings and corruption, which culminated in violent protests and deadlocked parliament ahead of the election's first round. INDIA-CITIZENSHIP/PROTESTS(PIX)(TV)

India braces for more protests following citizenship law India braces for more protests over the weekend after authorities stepped up security in major cities on Friday and suspended mobile data services in some places in an effort to maintain order.

