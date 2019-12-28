Left Menu
Development News Edition

Powerful Indian lobby in America strengthening narrative against Pakistan: Imran Khan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 22:12 IST
Powerful Indian lobby in America strengthening narrative against Pakistan: Imran Khan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the "powerful" Indian lobby in America was playing a key role in strengthening India's narrative against Pakistan, which was affecting the US policies for his country. Speaking at a meeting of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA), Khan said, "India's lobby in America right now is far more powerful than Pakistan's. India's point of view always overshadows that of Pakistan and American policies for Pakistan are affected by that viewpoint."

The premier asked the APPNA to make efforts to counter the Indian lobby in the US. The prime minister said the Pakistan government wishes to have an institutional arrangement with APPNA, calling it the most powerful and influential Pakistani group overseas.

Khan said India may launch a false-flag operation in Pakistan-occupied to divert attention from domestic issues. Khan criticized the Indian government's stringent curbs on people's movement and communication systems in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked following New Delhi's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, revoking the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir. Khan further said the international community and human rights organizations were criticizing India for its citizenship law.

According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, non-Muslim refugees who came to India till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa's Germanwings fails in bid to avert cabin crew strike

An attempt by Deutsche Lufthansa to avert a planned cabin crew strike at the airlines Germanwings unit failed on Saturday as their trade union rejected management concessions as insufficient. An offer by Lufthansas short-haul budget divisio...

Jamia admin, Delhi Police wrangle over CCTV footage of Dec 15 incident

The CCTV footage of the alleged barging-in of police personnel inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on December 15 has emerged as a fresh sore point between the university administration and the police. The CCTV recording of the December ...

Amul lodges extortion complaint in UP over `slanderous' video

Anand-based Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation GCMMF, owner of the Amul brand of milk products, has lodged an FIR against a man for allegedly slandering its Amul Gold milk on social media. The complaint was registered in Prayagr...

Maha: Illegal liquor manufacturing unit busted in Nagpur

An illegal liquor manufacturing unit was busted in Jaripatka area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday, adding that spirit was being transported by the accused in empty gas cylinders to avoid suspicion. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone V,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019