35 NRIs in Queen's new year honours list for 2019

  • PTI
  • London
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 22:51 IST
  • Created: 28-12-2019 22:15 IST
At least 35 NRIs, including a prominent choreographer, educationists and corporate figures, are among several individuals who have been recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours List for 2019. Among the honours, recipients are 3 Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), 6 Order of the British Empire (OBE), 16 Members of the British Empire (MBE) and 10 British Empire Medals (BEM).

Shobana Jeysingh, a choreographer and founder of Shobana Jeysingh Dance company, has been awarded CBE. She gets the honour for services to dance, along with Aditi Lahiri, Professor of Linguistics, University of Oxford for services to the study of linguistics and Paul Pavandeep Thandi, CEO NEC Group for services to Economy.

The winners of the OBE include Renuka Priyadarshini Dent, Director of Operations and Deputy CEO Coram UK, for services to children and families. Similarly, Arundeep Singh Kang has been awarded OBE for services to development of Black Asian and Minority Ethnic communities.

Rishi Khosla, CEO Oaknorth Bank has been awarded for services to business and Neena Lall, the Head Teacher of St Stephen's School and Children's Centre, London Borough of Newham has been awarded for services to education. Julie Kamla Lithgrow, Director Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, has been awarded for services to Diversity in the Maritime sector and Dr Ramesh Damji Devji Pattni for services to interfaith relations and to the Hindu community in the UK.

The recipients of MBE honours are Prof Kalwant Bhopat, a race equality champion, for services to equality in education. Similarly, Aziza Chaudry, Quality Manager at Wolverhampton, has been awarded MBE for services to education while Manjit Darby, Director of Nursing Leadership and quality, Midlands NHS England and NHS improvement, has been awarded for services to nursing and to patient care.

Muksud Ahmed Gangat, Director of Education at Risalah Education Trust, has been awarded for services to the Muslim community and interfaith in South London and Sonia Gharyal, Policy Lead officer of Security and Counter-Terrorism, Home Office, has been awarded for services to the National Security. Shakuntla Gittins from Foster Care London Borough of Ealing has been awarded for services to children, Michel Kuldeep Johal, Director Johal Munshi and Co, has been awarded for services to the economy and community and Dr Sudarshan Kapur has been awarded for services to interfaith understanding and to the economy in East London.

Dr Mahiben Maruthappu, Co-founder and CEO Cera, has been awarded for services to Health and Social Care Technology, Dr Nalini Jitendra Modha, General Practitioner, Thistleminor Medical Centre, has been awarded for services to NHS and Kanti Nagda has been awarded for services to charity in the UK among others. The awardees of BEM are Kishan Rajesh Devani for his services to community cohesion, Nicholas Chandra Gupta, formerly Deputy Director for Wessex Environment Agency for services to Environment in West of London and Pamela Payne for her voluntary and charitable services in Bristol and Bath.

Similarly, Afzal Pradhan, Volunteer Cricketer ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, has been awarded for services to Cricket, Paramjit Singh Sandhu, Immigration Officer Home Office, has been awarded for services to the community engagement and Harpreet Singh Virdee has been awarded for services to the Black Asian and ethnic minority communities and for diversion and inclusion.

