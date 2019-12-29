Monsey stabbing: 5 Hasidic injured after 'attack' in New York

Multiple people were stabbed at a Jewish place of worship late Saturday night, a public affairs group said.

"At 9:50 this eve, a call came in about a mass stabbing... It's the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals," the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council tweeted.

At 9:50 this eve, a call came in about a mass stabbing at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey (Rockland County; 30 miles North of NYC). It's the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals. — OJPAC Hudson Valley (@OJPACHV) December 29, 2019

The council also said that at least 2 people were critical and one of the victims was stabbed at least 6 times. Some details of the suspected preparator were also shared by the council however an update from the police is yet awaited.

One of the victims was stabbed at least 6 times. The fifth/least severe case had a cut in his hand. Perp left in a vehicle with tag number HPT-5757 per the person who saw it and we confirmed it with him directly (but it was dark and rushed.) a Gray Nissan Sentra. — OJPAC Hudson Valley (@OJPACHV) December 29, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

