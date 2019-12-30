Taliban say have 'no ceasefire plans' in Afghanistan
The Taliban Monday denied agreeing to any ceasefire in Afghanistan after rumours swirled of a potential deal that would see a reduction in fighting after more than 18 years of war.
"In the past few days, some media have been releasing untrue reports about a ceasefire... The fact is that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no ceasefire plans," the Taliban said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
