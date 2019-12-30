Eighteen killed in new militia attack in eastern DR Congo

Eighteen people in eastern DR Congo's troubled region of Beni have been killed in a fresh attack by a notorious armed group, a local official said on Monday. "There was an incursion in Apetina-Sana by the ADF last night," Beni administrator Donat Kibwana told AFP, referring to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia.

"(They) hacked 18 civilians to death."

