Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smokey Sydney to kick off New Year parties with fireworks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 11:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 11:54 IST
Smokey Sydney to kick off New Year parties with fireworks
(Representative Image)

Smoke-choked Sydney was gearing up Tuesday for a huge fireworks display, kicking off a wave of New Year celebrations for billions around the world and ringing in the new decade. Australia's largest city usually puts on a dazzling display of pyrotechnics over the glittering harbor but this year's celebrations have been overshadowed by calls to cancel the fireworks as devastating bushfires rage across the country.

Toxic smoke haze has shrouded Sydney for weeks and a petition to cancel the event out of respect for fire victims attracted more than 280,000 signatures. Fireworks displays were scrapped in Australia's capital, Canberra, and Sydney's western suburbs due to elevated fire danger and extreme weather conditions but fire authorities said it was safe to go ahead over the water.

Critics wanted Sydney to use the $6.5 million ($4.5 million) spent on the display to fight bushfires ringing the city, but officials say the event is worth Aus$130 million to the economy and canceling it would not help those impacted by the fires. "We have committed to harnessing the enormous power of the event to raise more money for drought- and fire-affected communities," Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said.

More than 100,000 fireworks will light up the skyline for 12 minutes to about one million spectators who usually crowd foreshores and parks. As the clock ticks past midnight, major cities in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas will embrace the celebrations, but in many places the festivities will be marked by turmoil and political upheaval.

After more than six months of near-daily demonstrations, Hong Kong will usher in 2019 with a series of pro-democracy rallies planned for New Year's Eve. Protesters are set to form human chains across the city, stage demonstrations at major shopping malls and hold "suck the eve" gatherings at major countdown attractions including the city's famed Victoria Harbour.

In Paris, 250,000 to 300,000 people usually gather on the Champs-Elysees to welcome the New Year, but turnout could suffer amid a gruelling transport strike that has spelt weeks of misery for commuters. Midnight in London will be marked by the chimes of Big Ben, which has been silent during a long restoration, as traditional fireworks are set off over the Thames for the last new year before Brexit.

It follows a year of political wrangling that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa and culminated in Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledging to leave the European Union on January 31. In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin is set to deliver his annual New Year address, 20 years after he was elevated to the presidency by Boris Yeltsin's shock resignation in his 1999 end-of-year speech.

Russia will celebrate the new decade over several timezones, with Muscovites flocking to the centre of the capital for fireworks over the Kremlin. As partygoers embrace the festivities, attention will turn to 2020 and whether it will be as tumultuous as the previous year, which saw an explosion of demonstrations as people demanded an overhaul of entrenched political systems and action on climate change.

The protests in Hong Kong, sparked by a now-abandoned bill to allow extraditions to the authoritarian mainland, have since morphed into a popular revolt against Beijing's control. The city's biggest crisis since the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997 appears set to spill over in 2020, with protesters already preparing the year's protest schedule and the government showing no sign of backing down.

Anti-government protests also swept Latin America, North Africa and the Middle East in 2019, including mass demonstrations that brought down leaders in Lebanon, Algeria, Sudan and Bolivia. Climate change sparked rallies worldwide calling for action, initiated by Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg, as temperatures soared above records, Iceland lost its first glacier to climate change, and Venice was swamped by flooding not seen in decades.

US President Donald Trump again dominated headlines in 2019, culminating in his historic impeachment by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on two counts of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress. The Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to convict Trump in a trial expected to begin in January but the controversy over claims he pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a rival in his 2020 reelection bid, will linger until the November poll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Study compares varieties of citrus with metabolomic and microbiome combinations

In a recent study, researchers have found how a deadly or incurable citrus greening disease or Huanglongbing HLB affects root systems. It is the first research to compare two varieties of citrus using a combined metabolomics and microbiome ...

EPFO to focus on subscribers' convenience, ease of doing biz through digital tools in 2020

Retirement fund body EPFO is set to focus on improving ease of living for workers subscribers and ease of doing business for employers in 2020, mainly through digital tools in its pursuit to become a paperless organisation eventually. Emplo...

Digest year-ender for domestic stories for month of April, 2019

Jun 1 New Delhi As Congress MPs re-elected her the leader of parliamentary party CPP, Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said several decisive measures were being mulled to strengthen the organisation and lauded Congress president Rahul Gandhis fearl...

Eddie Murphy to receive Critics' Choice Lifetime Achievement award

Veteran actor-comedian Eddie Murphy is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement honour at the 25th Critics Choice Awards CCA. The actor will be feted for his extraordinary roles over the years, most recently his portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019