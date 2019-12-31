Digest year-ender for international stories for month of February, 2019

Feb 1: Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the US will withdraw from the landmark nuclear arms control treaty with Russia, alleging that Kremlin violated the Cold War-era pact. Feb 2: Tehran: Iran announced the "successful test" of a new cruise missile with a range of over 1,350 kilometers on Saturday, coinciding with celebrations for the country's 1979 Islamic revolution.

Feb 3: Caracas: Venezuela's opposition leader called on more members of the military to abandon the country's socialist government following the defection of a high-ranking general, while President Nicolas Maduro proposed holding early National Assembly elections that could potentially oust his challenger. Feb 4: London: The extradition of Vijay Mallya, accused of conspiracy to defraud banks and money laundering offenses, has been approved by UK Home Secretary, the British government said on Monday, in a major blow to the liquor baron and boosting India's efforts to bring back the fugitive businessman.

Feb 6: Washington: President Donald Trump Wednesday made yet another strong pitch for merit-based immigration in his annual State of the Union address, saying legal immigrants enrich the US in countless ways, raising hopes of hundreds of thousands of Indian IT professionals who are the worst sufferers of the current per country quota system. Feb 8: Bangkok: Thailand's powerful King Maha Vajiralongkorn late Friday described an unprecedented move to make his older sister Princess Ubolratana prime minister as "highly inappropriate" and against "royal traditions".

Feb 9: Bangkok: Thai Princess Ubolratana's unprecedented attempt to become the country's next prime minister was abruptly nixed Saturday after her party agreed to comply with a command from the king opposing the plan. Feb 10: Islamabad: IMF chief Christine Lagarde said that the global lender stands ready to support Pakistan as she met the cash-strapped country's Prime Minister Imran Khan in Dubai on Sunday.

Feb 11: Washington: The Saudi authorities do not know what happened to the corpse of Jamal Khashoggi, a senior minister has said, amid reports that the dismembered body of the dissident journalist was "dissolved" after his brutal murder inside the Kingdom's consulate in Turkey.

Feb 13: Tehran: Iran's supreme leader said Wednesday that any negotiations with the US would "bring nothing but the material and spiritual harm" in remarks before an American-led meeting on the Mideast in Warsaw. Feb 15: Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday declared national emergency, a move that would unlock billions of dollars of federal money to construct a wall along the US-Mexico border, saying the move was essential to prevent the country from "invasion" of illegal immigrants.

Feb 16: The Hague: India will ask the UN's top court Monday to order Pakistan to take an alleged Indian spy off death row, in a case that could stoke fresh tensions after a deadly attack in Kashmir. Feb 17: Islamabad: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Sunday signed a slew of investment agreements worth USD 20 billion which will provide a welcome relief to the teetering economy of the cash-strapped South Asian country.

Feb 19: Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday assured India that he would act against the perpetrators of the deadly Pulwama terror attack if it shares "actionable intelligence" with Islamabad, but warned New Delhi against launching any "revenge" retaliatory action. Feb 20: London: The UK government is "reflecting" on demands for a formal apology for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in April 1919 during the British Raj, a minister told the House of Lords during a debate to mark the centenary of the attack.

Feb 21: Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday banned the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawa and its charity wing Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, amid intense global pressure to rein in the militant groups following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers. Feb 22: Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Friday said the country does not wish for war, but warned India of "surprise" in case it takes any aggressive military measures, amidst heightened tensions between the two sides following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

Feb 23: Lahore: Taking a complete U-turn, the Pakistan government on Saturday dismissed its own claim of taking over the control of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur and said the complex has no link with the terror outfit, which claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama suicide attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. Feb 24: Islamabad: Pakistan wants peace, but India is creating a "war frenzy", Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed on Sunday, amidst simmering tensions between the two countries following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

Feb 25: Doha: US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad met with the Taliban's top political leader in Doha Monday, in what is believed to be the highest level engagement between the US and the Taliban since the months-long peace push began. Feb 26: Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly rejected India's claim of targeting terrorist camp in the country and causing heavy casualties even as it vowed to respond "at the time and place of its choosing" and raise the issue at the United Nations and other international forums.

Feb 27: Islamabad/Lahore: Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot, as it closed its airspace amid escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Feb 28: Islamabad: Pakistan is ready for talks with India on all issues including terrorism, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday, maintaining that dialogue is the "only way" for peace and stability in the region.

