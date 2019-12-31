Left Menu
Development News Edition

New UK government raises minimum wage

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 16:03 IST
New UK government raises minimum wage
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Britain's minimum wage is to increase by more than four times the rate of UK inflation from next year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government announced Tuesday. A 6.2-percent increase from April takes the so-called national living wage for workers aged 25 and over from 8.21 pounds to a minimum of 8.72 pounds ($10.79 to $11.52, 9.63 euros to 10.27 euros).

Johnson, whose Conservative party's recent general election victory came with support from economically struggling pro-Brexit areas, said it was the biggest increase since 2016. The new government said almost three million people would benefit from the increase.

UK annual inflation stands at 1.5 percent, with consumers' purchasing power under pressure from higher import prices following the EU referendum in 2016, which has weighed on the pound. Johnson has been advised to repay the trust of voters in more disadvantaged areas, particularly in northern England, after he secured the Conservative's biggest majority since the 1980s.

The December 12 vote saw swathes of the working class, traditionally left-wing Labour-supporting places, switch to the right-wing Tories because of Brexit. During the election campaign, Johnson pledged more investment to reverse nearly 10 years of austerity measures under his predecessors.

But the British Chambers of Commerce said above-inflation pay increases came at a difficult time for hard-pressed businesses amid economic uncertainty. "Raising wage floors will pile further pressure on cash flow and eat into training and investment budgets," said the trade body's co-executive director Hannah Essex.

"For this policy to be sustainable, the government must offset these costs by reducing others and impose a moratorium on any further upfront costs for business."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. embassy guards in Baghdad fire stun grenades at protesters outside

Security guards inside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad fired stun grenades at protesters outside the gates of the compound on Tuesday.Reuters correspondents heard four loud bangs.The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff had been evacuated fr...

Bank fraud: ED attaches over Rs 127-cr assets of media group

Assets worth over Rs 127 crore belonging to a media group have been attached in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank fraud case, the ED said on Tuesday. The case pertains to Pixion Group of companies co...

NCP MLA decides not to quit after seniors pacify him

NCP MLA Prakash Solanke, who was miffed at not being inducted into the Maharashtra council of ministers, on Tuesday said he would not resign from the party. Solanke, who represents Majalgaon seat in Beed district, on Monday said would resi...

UPDATE 3-U.S. embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of protesters and militia fighters thronged the gates in fury at U.S. airstrikes in Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019