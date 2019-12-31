Digest year-ender for international stories for month of July, 2019

Jul 1: Tehran: Iran said Monday it had exceeded a limit on its enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal that has edged towards collapse under Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign. Jul 2: London: In a reprieve for Vijay Mallya, the UK High Court on Tuesday granted the embattled liquor tycoon permission to appeal against the extradition order of a lower court to face alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores in India.

Jul 3: Lahore: Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and 12 of his close associates were "booked" by Pakistani authorities on Wednesday for "terrorism financing" in 23 cases, amidst growing global pressure on Islamabad to act against militant groups launching deadly attacks in India. Jul 4: Geneva: Nearly 7,000 people have been killed during security operations in Venezuela in the past year and a half, the UN said Thursday, warning that many of the killings likely constituted "executions".

Jul 5: London: Britain's Conservative Party members started to vote on Friday to elect a new leader as Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt continue to make their pitches for the top job after Theresa May resigned last month. has been "very productive," a member of the American negotiating team said Friday, while strenuously denying Washington sought a fixed deadline for the withdrawal of its estimated 14,000 troops from Afghanistan as part of a final peace deal.

Jul 7: Athens: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras admitted defeat Sunday in a general election won handily by the conservative New Democracy party after over four years in opposition, his office said. Jul 8: Tehran: Iran on Monday breached a uranium enrichment cap set by a troubled 2015 nuclear deal and warned Europe against taking retaliatory measures.

Jul 9: Beijing: China demanded Tuesday that the United States "immediately cancel" a potential sale of USD 2.2 billion in arms to self-ruled Taiwan, including battle tanks and anti-aircraft missiles, adding fuel to tensions between the two powers. Jul 10: United Nations: Pakistan-based underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's criminal syndicate has mutated into a terrorist network, India has said as it sought the US Security Council's "focussed attention" to address the real threats posed by the D-Company, the JeM and the LeT.

Jul 12: London: Britain said Friday it was sending a second warship to the Gulf and raising the alert level in the region as tensions spike after Iranian gunboats threatened a UK supertanker. Jul 14: Lahore: Pakistan has dropped controversial Sikh leader Gopal Singh Chawla from its team which is holding talks with India on the Kartarpur corridor in Wagah, a senior Pakistani official said Sunday, after New Delhi objected to the presence of the Khalistani separatists in a 10-member committee which would facilitate Sikh pilgrims after opening of the corridor.

Jul 17: Lahore: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed was arrested Wednesday on terror financing charges by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Province, just days ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to the US. Jul 20: Lahore: Pakistan's anti-corruption body has initiated another investigation against jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam for their alleged involvement in money laundering and having income beyond means, media reports said Saturday.

Jul 21: Tokyo: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition secured a majority in Japan's upper house of parliament in elections Sunday, according to vote counts by public television and other media. Exit polls indicated Abe could even close in on the super-majority needed to propose constitutional revisions. Jul 23: London: Boris Johnson on Tuesday comfortably won the Conservative Party's leadership race to become the UK's next Prime Minister and vowed to "get Brexit done" by the October 31 deadline, amid the political uncertainty over the country's divorce deal with the European Union that cost his predecessor her job.

Jul 24: London: Boris Johnson officially became Britain's new Prime Minister on Wednesday and promised to leave the European Union on October 31 "no ifs, no buts" under a "new deal" with the 28-member economic bloc. Jul 25: Islamabad/Doha: The Afghan Taliban on Thursday expressed willingness to travel to Pakistan and meet Prime Minister Imran Khan if he invites them for negotiations to end the 18-year conflict in Afghanistan, according to a media report.

Jul 26: Kathmandu: Floods and landslides caused by incessant monsoon rains across Nepal have claimed at least 111 lives, left 67 people injured and destroyed properties worth USD 9 million across 64 districts, authorities said on Friday. Jul 27: Moscow, Jul 27 (AFP) Police in Moscow said they arrested more than 1,000 people Saturday at a banned opposition protest calling for city authorities to reverse decisions to exclude key opposition candidates from the ballot paper.

Jul 28: Vienna, Jul 28 (AP) Diplomats from Iran and five world powers recommitted Sunday to salvaging a major nuclear deal amid mounting tensions between the West and Tehran since the U.S. withdrew from the accord and reimposed sanctions. Jul 29: Islamabad, Jul 29 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday termed the practice of forced conversions as "un-Islamic" and said there was no precedent in Islamic history for forcefully converting others.

Jul 30: Islamabad, Jul 30 (PTI) A small military plane of the Pakistan Army crashed into a residential area in the garrison city of Rawalpindi early Tuesday, killing 19 people, including five military personnel, officials said. Jul 31: Beijing/Washington, Jul 31 (PTI) Chinese and US officials held "frank" and "constructive" talks in Shanghai on Wednesday and agreed to meet again in September to negotiate a trade deal to end the ongoing trade war between the world's two largest economies even as their meeting was eclipsed by President Donald Trump's Twitter tirade against Beijing.

