Iraqi protesters storm, burn a security post at U.S. embassy -witnesses

Iraqi protesters have stormed and fire to a security post at the entrance to the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad, three Reuters witnesses said on Tuesday.

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff had earlier been evacuated from the embassy, as thousands of protesters and militia fighters gathered to condemn U.S. airstrikes on bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq.

