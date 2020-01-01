Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope Francis admires Nativity scene, delights tourists, Romans in St Peter's Square

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 14:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 14:10 IST
Pope Francis admires Nativity scene, delights tourists, Romans in St Peter's Square
Pope Francis (photo/Reuters)

Pope Francis delighted tourists and Romans in St. Peter's Square on Tuesday night when he took a stroll to admire the Nativity scene. Shouts of "Pope! Pope!" and "Happy New Year!" resounded as families rushed to catch a glimpse of him or thrust out their infant in hopes he would pat their heads or pinch their cheeks.

One woman grabbed the pope's hand and pulled him toward her to shake it. Francis, 83, exclaimed and then struck the woman's hand twice to free his hand. At a New Year's Eve Vespers service in St. Peter's Basilica, Francis urged people to practice more solidarity and to "build bridges, not walls."

Since becoming pontiff in 2013, Francis has preached openness — a reform-minded agenda that has irritated a small but vocal group of ultra-conservatives in the church.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

In New Year message, pope decries violence against women

Pope Francis, in his first message of the new year, denounced on Wednesday the use and abuse of women in modern society, and called for an end to the exploitation of the female body. Speaking in a packed St. Peters Basilica, the pope also d...

Kathy Griffin, Randy Bick announce New Year's Eve engagement, marriage

Comics Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick are set to tie the knot in the new year. The couple made the surprise announcement on New Years Eve and said they were going ahead with the nuptials after midnight.Griffin, 59, revealed the news in a clip...

Prakash Javadekar dubs Congress a "confused" party for raising questions over appointment of CDS

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday dubbed Congress as a confused party for raising questions over the appointment of Gen Bipin Rawat as the Chief of Defence Staff CDS, and said any attempt to politicize the issue is condemnable. ...

CBI arrests DRI ADG in Rs 25 lakh bribery case

The CBI on Wednesday arrested an Additional Director General of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI Chander Shekhar and a middleman in connection with Rs 25 lakh bribery case, officials said. The searches are going on in New Delhi, Noid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020