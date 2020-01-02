Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syria regime fire kills nine in school turned shelter

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sarmeen
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 01:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 01:11 IST
Syria regime fire kills nine in school turned shelter
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@OCHA_Syria)

Land-to-land missiles fired by Syrian regime forces killed nine civilians including five children in a school in northwestern Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said. Part of the building in the town of Sarmeen had been turned into a shelter for the displaced, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Fifteen people were wounded, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said. An AFP correspondent in Sarmeen saw the remains of a missile several meters long in a nearby olive grove.

In the latest round of violence in Syria's nearly nine-year-old war, regime forces have upped their deadly bombardment of the northwestern opposition bastion of Idlib in recent weeks. In December alone, the violence pushed some 284,000 from their homes in the jihadist-run region of some three million people, the United Nations says.

The mass movement of people has seen public buildings such as mosques, garages, wedding halls, and schools turned into shelters, UN humanitarian agency OCHA says. Regime ally Russia announced a ceasefire for Idlib in late August after months of deadly Russian and regime bombardment that killed around 1,000 civilians.

But sporadic clashes and bombardment persisted throughout the autumn before a spike in violence in the past month, the Observatory says. Syria's civil war has killed more than 370,000 people since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

In total 11,215 people including more than 1,000 children were killed during the war last year, although it was the least deadly year on record since the beginning of the conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Health News Roundup: U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 55, pneumonia outbreak and more

UPDATE 1-Australian bushfires claim third victim as authorities struggle to reach cut-off areas

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Austria conservatives, Greens agree to form government: officials

Austrias conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz have agreed to form a coalition government with the Greens after a final round of talks capping almost three months of negotiations.The OeVP Peoples Party and Greens have agreed on a government p...

UPDATE 4-Rock-throwing Iraqi militias quit U.S. Embassy after protests

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups who stormed the U.S. Embassys perimeter and hurled rocks in two days of protests withdrew on Wednesday after Washington dispatched extra troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran.T...

Austrian conservatives and Greens reach coalition deal, Greens say

Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday reached a coalition deal with the Greens to ensure his return to power and bring the left-wing party into government for the first time, a Greens spokeswoman and a source close to the...

Poland hit by bird flu outbreak on turkey farms

Bird flu has been detected in turkeys in eastern Poland, authorities said on Wednesday, and local media reported that the outbreak could require up to 40,000 birds to be slaughtered. Poland, Europes largest poultry producer according to dat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020